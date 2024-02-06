All sections
FeaturesMarch 11, 2023

Senior Center Menus for March 13-17

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Chicken and rice casserole or beef patty melt, vegetable blend, buttered corn, whole-grain bread slice and autumn dessert or fresh-baked cookies.

Tuesday: Chili with beef and beans and half sandwich or roasted chicken thighs with veggies, baked potato, whole-grain crackers and chilled tropical fruit or lemon cake.

Wednesday: Glazed ham slice or cranberry glazed chicken breast, sweet potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and chilled pineapple or iced pumpkin bar.

Thursday: Meatloaf or open-faced turkey, mashed potatoes, steamed broccoli, lettuce salad, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free fruited pudding or coconut delight.

Friday: Corn beef or fried fish, steamed cabbage and carrots, parsley potatoes, Emerald isle salad, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free Irish green pears or green poke cake.

Jackson

Monday: Chicken and rice or meatballs, spinach salad, corn, hot roll and blushing pears or ice cream.

Tuesday: Meatloaf or pork fritter, scalloped potatoes, seasoned broccoli, hot roll and Mandarin oranges.

Wednesday: Roast turkey or pineapple ham, sweet potatoes, green beans, dressing, hot roll and apple crisp.

Thursday: Baked chicken or ham and cheese sandwich, potato salad, Brussels sprouts, biscuit and peaches or pudding.

Friday: fried or baked fish or cheeseburger, seasoned wedges, glazed carrots, cornbread and green Jell-O with fruit.

Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.

