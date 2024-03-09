Senior Center Menus for March 11-15

Monday: Shepherd's pie or Cheddar chicken broccoli bake, winter-blend veggies, beets, whole-grain bread and sugar-free peach crisp or iced lemon cake.
Tuesday: Ham and beans or smothered steak, stewed tomatoes, potatoes with onions, cornbread and crackers and mixed fruit dessert or peanut butter cheesecake.
Wednesday: Smothered pork chop or chicken fried chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, green bean casserole, whole-grain hot roll and applesauce or applesauce cake.
Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or corned beef cabbage and carrots, Emerald isle salad, whole-grain hot roll and chilled pears or lime-poke cake.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or smothered bratwurst, baked beans, lettuce salad, whole-grain bread and fruit salad or peach cobbler.
Monday: Ham slice or fish sandwich, sweet potatoes, vegetable blend, roll and pineapple or ice cream.
Tuesday: Meatloaf or country-fried steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll and apple cobbler or apple slices.
Wednesday: Beef stew or potato soup, crackers, garden salad, corn and peaches or cookies.
Thursday: Cheddar-chicken broccoli or Polish sausage on bun, mashed potatoes, carrots, kraut, roll and fruit cocktail.
Friday: Fried or baked fish or patty melt, potato wedges, coleslaw, cornbread and fruit salad.
Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.
