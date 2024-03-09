Senior Center Menus for March 11-15

Cape Girardeau/ Scott City

Monday: Shepherd's pie or Cheddar chicken broccoli bake, winter-blend veggies, beets, whole-grain bread and sugar-free peach crisp or iced lemon cake.

Tuesday: Ham and beans or smothered steak, stewed tomatoes, potatoes with onions, cornbread and crackers and mixed fruit dessert or peanut butter cheesecake.

Wednesday: Smothered pork chop or chicken fried chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, green bean casserole, whole-grain hot roll and applesauce or applesauce cake.

Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or corned beef cabbage and carrots, Emerald isle salad, whole-grain hot roll and chilled pears or lime-poke cake.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or smothered bratwurst, baked beans, lettuce salad, whole-grain bread and fruit salad or peach cobbler.