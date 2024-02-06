Senior Center Menus for March 11-15

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Pepper steak or smothered pork with gravy, chantilly potatoes, Brussels sprouts, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free apple crisp or coconut delight.

Tuesday: Taco salad or boneless chicken wings with sauce, black beans and corn, lettuce salad, tortilla chips or hot roll and tropical fruit or pudding with cookies.

Wednesday: Spaghetti with meatballs or sweet and sour chicken with rice, buttered corn, garden salad, whole-grain garlic bread and chilled pears or pudding and vanilla wafers.

Thursday: Corned beef or chicken and dumplings, cooked cabbage, peas and carrots, Emerald Isle salad, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free banana pudding or lime poke cake.

Friday: Potato soup with ham and cheese on bun or fried fish and hush puppies, Parmesan roasted broccoli, coleslaw and fresh apple slices or cook's choice dessert.

Chaffee

Monday: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes and gravy, California-blend veggies, biscuit and chocolate cream pie.

Tuesday: Ground beef stroganoff over noodles, sweet peas, beets, wheat bread and fruit crisp.