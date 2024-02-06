Senior Center Menus for March 11-15

Monday: Pepper steak or smothered pork with gravy, chantilly potatoes, Brussels sprouts, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free apple crisp or coconut delight.
Tuesday: Taco salad or boneless chicken wings with sauce, black beans and corn, lettuce salad, tortilla chips or hot roll and tropical fruit or pudding with cookies.
Wednesday: Spaghetti with meatballs or sweet and sour chicken with rice, buttered corn, garden salad, whole-grain garlic bread and chilled pears or pudding and vanilla wafers.
Thursday: Corned beef or chicken and dumplings, cooked cabbage, peas and carrots, Emerald Isle salad, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free banana pudding or lime poke cake.
Friday: Potato soup with ham and cheese on bun or fried fish and hush puppies, Parmesan roasted broccoli, coleslaw and fresh apple slices or cook's choice dessert.
Monday: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes and gravy, California-blend veggies, biscuit and chocolate cream pie.
Tuesday: Ground beef stroganoff over noodles, sweet peas, beets, wheat bread and fruit crisp.
Wednesday: Polish sausage, kraut, mashed potatoes, cornbread and fruit or coconut cake.
Thursday: Pork loin and gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, hot roll and fruit or cake.
Friday: Corned beef and cabbage, new potatoes, baby carrots, cornbread and lime delite.
Jackson
Monday: Beef taco salad or chicken fritter, baked potato with cheese and bacon, black beans and corn, tortilla chips or whole-grain roll, mixed green salad and tropical fruit or assorted ice cream.
Tuesday: Spaghetti and meatballs, or hot chicken casserole, buttered corn, mixed garden salad, whole-grain roll or garlic bread and pears or cherry chip cake.
Wednesday: Smothered Salisbury steak or pork roast, buttered mashed potatoes, buttered Brussels spouts, mixed green salad, beef gravy, whole-grain roll and peaches or peach pie.
Thursday: Homestyle chicken and dumplings or country fried steak, white gravy, seasoned cabbage, buttered peas and carrots, whole-grain roll or cornbread and sliced apples with raisins.
Friday: Fried or baked fish or sloppy Joe with bun, Tater Tots, steamed broccoli with cheese sauce, vinegar coleslaw, whole-grain roll or cornbread and applesauce or brownies.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.