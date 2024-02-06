Senior Center Menus for March 1-5

Senior centers are open for carryout and delivery only.

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Barbecued meatballs or sweet and sour chicken, brown rice, glazed baby carrots, green peas, bread slice and pineapple tidbits or iced orange cake.

Tuesday: Potato soup with ham on a bun or hard shell beef taco with pinto beans, fried okra, garden salad and Mandarin oranges or iced pumpkin bar.

Wednesday: Chicken potpie or beef stew, seasoned broccoli, strawberry gelatin salad, whole-grain roll and mixed fruit or blueberry cobbler.

Thursday: Pepper steak or barbecued chicken breast, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and blushing pears or coconut delight.

Friday: Cheeseburger or fried fish and hush puppies, seasoned potato wedges, creamy coleslaw, wheat bread and cinnamon applesauce or cinnamon streusel cake.