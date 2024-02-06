All sections
FeaturesFebruary 27, 2021

Senior Center Menus for March 1-5

Senior centers are open for carryout and delivery only. Monday: Barbecued meatballs or sweet and sour chicken, brown rice, glazed baby carrots, green peas, bread slice and pineapple tidbits or iced orange cake. Tuesday: Potato soup with ham on a bun or hard shell beef taco with pinto beans, fried okra, garden salad and Mandarin oranges or iced pumpkin bar...

Senior centers are open for carryout and delivery only.

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Barbecued meatballs or sweet and sour chicken, brown rice, glazed baby carrots, green peas, bread slice and pineapple tidbits or iced orange cake.

Tuesday: Potato soup with ham on a bun or hard shell beef taco with pinto beans, fried okra, garden salad and Mandarin oranges or iced pumpkin bar.

Wednesday: Chicken potpie or beef stew, seasoned broccoli, strawberry gelatin salad, whole-grain roll and mixed fruit or blueberry cobbler.

Thursday: Pepper steak or barbecued chicken breast, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and blushing pears or coconut delight.

Friday: Cheeseburger or fried fish and hush puppies, seasoned potato wedges, creamy coleslaw, wheat bread and cinnamon applesauce or cinnamon streusel cake.

Jackson

Monday: Chicken fritter or meatballs with gravy, baked potato, baby carrots, peas, whole-grain roll and blushing pears or vanilla ice cream.

Tuesday: Ground beef stroganoff or breaded fish sandwich, mashed potatoes, veggie blend, whole-grain roll and mixed fruit or peach pie.

Wednesday: Sliced turkey or country fried steak, savory dressing, green bean casserole, whole-grain roll and peaches.

Thursday: Ham and beans or chicken livers, Tater Tots, zucchini and tomatoes, cornbread and pineapple tidbits.

Friday: Baked or fried fish with hush puppies or hot dog on bun, pinto beans, coleslaw and applesauce or peach crisp.

Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.

