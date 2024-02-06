Senior Center Menus for March 1-5

Senior centers are open for carryout and delivery only.
Monday: Barbecued meatballs or sweet and sour chicken, brown rice, glazed baby carrots, green peas, bread slice and pineapple tidbits or iced orange cake.
Tuesday: Potato soup with ham on a bun or hard shell beef taco with pinto beans, fried okra, garden salad and Mandarin oranges or iced pumpkin bar.
Wednesday: Chicken potpie or beef stew, seasoned broccoli, strawberry gelatin salad, whole-grain roll and mixed fruit or blueberry cobbler.
Thursday: Pepper steak or barbecued chicken breast, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and blushing pears or coconut delight.
Friday: Cheeseburger or fried fish and hush puppies, seasoned potato wedges, creamy coleslaw, wheat bread and cinnamon applesauce or cinnamon streusel cake.
Monday: Chicken fritter or meatballs with gravy, baked potato, baby carrots, peas, whole-grain roll and blushing pears or vanilla ice cream.
Tuesday: Ground beef stroganoff or breaded fish sandwich, mashed potatoes, veggie blend, whole-grain roll and mixed fruit or peach pie.
Wednesday: Sliced turkey or country fried steak, savory dressing, green bean casserole, whole-grain roll and peaches.
Thursday: Ham and beans or chicken livers, Tater Tots, zucchini and tomatoes, cornbread and pineapple tidbits.
Friday: Baked or fried fish with hush puppies or hot dog on bun, pinto beans, coleslaw and applesauce or peach crisp.
Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.
