FeaturesJune 6, 2020

Senior Center Menus for June 8-12

Monday: Apricot-glazed turkey slice or beef liver and onions, seasoned carrots, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, whole-grain roll and sugar-free apple crisp. Tuesday: Ham slice or gold-roasted chicken thighs, scalloped potatoes, roasted Brussels sprouts, whole-grain hot roll and pineapple with coconut or pineapple right-side-up cake...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Apricot-glazed turkey slice or beef liver and onions, seasoned carrots, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, whole-grain roll and sugar-free apple crisp.

Tuesday: Ham slice or gold-roasted chicken thighs, scalloped potatoes, roasted Brussels sprouts, whole-grain hot roll and pineapple with coconut or pineapple right-side-up cake.

Wednesday: Sausage mostaccioli or poppy seed chicken casserole, buttered corn, garden salad, garlic bread and citrus fruit salad or Texas sheet cake.

Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or Italian beef, seasoned spinach, beets, whole-grain hot roll and warm-spiced peaches or peach pie.

Friday: Fish sandwich or smothered bratwurst, baked beans, seasoned potato wedges, coleslaw, whole-grain bun and Emerald isle dessert.

Chaffee

Monday: Ham and beans, spinach, oven-fried potatoes, cornbread and fruit or red velvet cake.

Tuesday: Turkey and gravy, green beans, glazed carrots, hot roll and apple crunch.

Wednesday: Spaghetti, garden salad, corn, whole-grain garlic roll and fruit or lemon cake.

Thursday: BBQ chicken, potato salad, zucchini and tomatoes, whole-grain bread and banana pudding.

Friday: Patty melt, seasoned wedges, broccoli, rye bread and blushing pears.

Jackson

Monday: Chicken fritter or beef stew, baked beans, buttered carrots, whole-grain roll and peaches or assorted ice cream.

Tuesday: Ham and beans or chicken livers, spinach salad, fried potatoes, cornbread and sliced apples or apple crisp.

Wednesday: BBQ chicken or fish sandwich, macaroni and cheese, Lima beans, sliced tomatoes, whole-grain roll and apricots or vanilla pudding.

Thursday: Spaghetti and meatballs or chicken potpie, garden salad, buttered corn, garlic bread and mixed fruit.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or cheeseburger with bun, sweet potato wedges, broccoli salad, cornbread and pears or Jell-O with pears.

Community
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

