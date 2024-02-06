Senior Center Menus for June 8-12

Wednesday: Spaghetti, garden salad, corn, whole-grain garlic roll and fruit or lemon cake.

Thursday: BBQ chicken, potato salad, zucchini and tomatoes, whole-grain bread and banana pudding.

Friday: Patty melt, seasoned wedges, broccoli, rye bread and blushing pears.

Jackson

Monday: Chicken fritter or beef stew, baked beans, buttered carrots, whole-grain roll and peaches or assorted ice cream.

Tuesday: Ham and beans or chicken livers, spinach salad, fried potatoes, cornbread and sliced apples or apple crisp.

Wednesday: BBQ chicken or fish sandwich, macaroni and cheese, Lima beans, sliced tomatoes, whole-grain roll and apricots or vanilla pudding.

Thursday: Spaghetti and meatballs or chicken potpie, garden salad, buttered corn, garlic bread and mixed fruit.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or cheeseburger with bun, sweet potato wedges, broccoli salad, cornbread and pears or Jell-O with pears.