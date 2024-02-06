All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesJune 5, 2021

Senior Center Menus for June 7 through 11

Cape Girardeau Senior Center is open for carryout and delivery only. Monday: Hot ham and cheese on bun or beef Tater Tot casserole, baked beans, steamed squash, whole-grain bun or bread slice and chilled diced pears or cookie and cream. Tuesday: Mushroom chopped steak or Polish sausage with kraut, mashed potatoes, California-blend veggies, whole-grain hot roll and chilled peaches or lemonade cake...

Cape Girardeau Senior Center is open for carryout and delivery only.

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Hot ham and cheese on bun or beef Tater Tot casserole, baked beans, steamed squash, whole-grain bun or bread slice and chilled diced pears or cookie and cream.

Tuesday: Mushroom chopped steak or Polish sausage with kraut, mashed potatoes, California-blend veggies, whole-grain hot roll and chilled peaches or lemonade cake.

Wednesday: Italian beef on bun or roasted chicken thighs, spinach salad, mixed vegetables, whole-grain bun or hot roll and fresh melon or brownie.

Thursday: Chicken and dressing or cabbage roll with potatoes, green beans, buttered corn, whole-grain roll and cinnamon applesauce or apple pie.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or jumbo corn dog, au gratin potatoes, tomato and cucumber salad, whole-grain bread and chilled fruit cocktail or angel food cake.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Jackson

Monday: Pasta meat sauce or beef liver, Italian-blend vegetables, corn, garlic bread and citrus fruit or vanilla ice cream.

Tuesday: Pulled pork on bun or chicken potpie, whole-grain roll, Tater Tots, vegetable blend and pudding.

Wednesday: Kettle beef or fish sandwich, mashed potatoes, diced carrots, whole-grain roll and peaches or peach crisp.

Thursday: Baked chicken or countrypfried steak, white gravy, potatoes, California-blend vegetables, whole-grain hot roll and Mandarin oranges.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or beef ravioli, baked beans, coleslaw, cornbread and pears.

Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
CommunityOct. 28
Get ready for a spooky night at the Lutheran Home's trunk-or...
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Cha...
CommunityOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
FeaturesJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
FeaturesJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy