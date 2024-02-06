Senior Center Menus for June 6-10

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Meatballs or sweet and sour chicken, brown rice, peas and carrots, seasoned cauliflower, whole-grain bread slice and chilled apricots.

Tuesday: Pulled pork or beef taco, sweet potato fries, garden salad, whole-grain bun or taco shell and tropical fruit.

Wednesday: Sub sandwich and potato chips or beef casserole with Tater Tots, green pea salad, cucumbers and onions, whole-grain bun or bread slice and banana or lemonade cake.

Thursday: Barbecued chicken or Polish sausage, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free pear crisp.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or chicken sandwich, potato wedges, seasoned pinto beans, whole-grain bread slice or bun and pineapple tidbits.