FeaturesJune 4, 2022

Senior Center Menus for June 6-10

Monday: Meatballs or sweet and sour chicken, brown rice, peas and carrots, seasoned cauliflower, whole-grain bread slice and chilled apricots. Tuesday: Pulled pork or beef taco, sweet potato fries, garden salad, whole-grain bun or taco shell and tropical fruit...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Meatballs or sweet and sour chicken, brown rice, peas and carrots, seasoned cauliflower, whole-grain bread slice and chilled apricots.

Tuesday: Pulled pork or beef taco, sweet potato fries, garden salad, whole-grain bun or taco shell and tropical fruit.

Wednesday: Sub sandwich and potato chips or beef casserole with Tater Tots, green pea salad, cucumbers and onions, whole-grain bun or bread slice and banana or lemonade cake.

Thursday: Barbecued chicken or Polish sausage, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free pear crisp.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or chicken sandwich, potato wedges, seasoned pinto beans, whole-grain bread slice or bun and pineapple tidbits.

Jackson

Monday: Ham slice or barbecued pork on bun, macaroni and cheese, garden salad, peas, hot roll and pears or ice cream.

Tuesday: Italian sausage or chicken cordon bleu, coleslaw, Italian veggies, hot roll or bun and citrus fruit.

Wednesday: Baked chicken or ham and cheese sandwich, green beans, potato salad, hot roll and sliced apples.

Thursday: Rigatoni with beef or burrito with chili, garden salad, Lima beans, garlic toast and Mandarin oranges.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or hot dog on bun, baked beans, coleslaw, hush puppies and mixed fruit or cheesecake.

Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.

