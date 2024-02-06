Senior Center Menus for June 6-10

Monday: Meatballs or sweet and sour chicken, brown rice, peas and carrots, seasoned cauliflower, whole-grain bread slice and chilled apricots.
Tuesday: Pulled pork or beef taco, sweet potato fries, garden salad, whole-grain bun or taco shell and tropical fruit.
Wednesday: Sub sandwich and potato chips or beef casserole with Tater Tots, green pea salad, cucumbers and onions, whole-grain bun or bread slice and banana or lemonade cake.
Thursday: Barbecued chicken or Polish sausage, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free pear crisp.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or chicken sandwich, potato wedges, seasoned pinto beans, whole-grain bread slice or bun and pineapple tidbits.
Monday: Ham slice or barbecued pork on bun, macaroni and cheese, garden salad, peas, hot roll and pears or ice cream.
Tuesday: Italian sausage or chicken cordon bleu, coleslaw, Italian veggies, hot roll or bun and citrus fruit.
Wednesday: Baked chicken or ham and cheese sandwich, green beans, potato salad, hot roll and sliced apples.
Thursday: Rigatoni with beef or burrito with chili, garden salad, Lima beans, garlic toast and Mandarin oranges.
Friday: Fried or baked fish or hot dog on bun, baked beans, coleslaw, hush puppies and mixed fruit or cheesecake.
