Senior Center Menus for June 5-9

Monday: Scrambled eggs and sausage patty or chicken tenders, hash browns with onions, biscuit and gravy, blushing pears and orange juice.
Tuesday: Loaded macho nachos with tortilla chips or lemon-pepper chicken and rice pilaf, black beans and corn and citrusy fruit salad or cinnamon roll.
Wednesday: Oven-fried chicken or chopped steak with mushroom gravy, mashed potatoes, California-blend veggies, hot roll and mixed berry crisp or chocolate cake.
Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or beef stroganoff with noodles, green beans almondine, glazed carrots, hot roll and chilled pears or iced carrot cake.
Friday: Fish sandwich on bun or meat and cheese pizza, Tater Tots, cucumbers and onions and mixed-fruit dessert or pineapple cake.
Monday: Pepper steak or egg roll, mashed potatoes, spinach, hot roll and peaches or ice cream.
Tuesday: Ham and beans or cheeseburger, potatoes and onions, stewed tomatoes, cornbread and Mandarin oranges.
Wednesday: Cheddar chicken broccoli or brat on bun, carrots, salad and pears or peach cobbler.
Thursday: Taco salad or sloppy Joe on bun, black beans and corn, Tater Tots, tortilla chips and citrus salad.
Friday: Fried or baked fish or stuff peppers, potato wedges, coleslaw, cornbread and mixed fruit.
Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.
