June 2, 2018
Senior Center menus for June 4-8
Monday: Chicken parmesan with pasta and marinara or tater tot bake, garden salad, whole-kernel corn, whole-grain garlic bread and citrus fruit salad or coconut delight. Tuesday: Pulled pork or open-faced roast beef, baked beans, mashed potatoes, whole-grain bun or bread and chilled apricots or peach dump cake...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Chicken parmesan with pasta and marinara or tater tot bake, garden salad, whole-kernel corn, whole-grain garlic bread and citrus fruit salad or coconut delight.

Tuesday: Pulled pork or open-faced roast beef, baked beans, mashed potatoes, whole-grain bun or bread and chilled apricots or peach dump cake.

Wednesday: Sweet and sour chicken with rice or meatballs in gravy with potatoes, Oriental vegetables, eggroll, whole-grain bread and baked pineapple or honey bun cake.

Thursday: Ham and beans or chicken alfredo, spinach, tomato and cucumber salad, cornbread or whole-grain crackers and pears and cottage cheese or strawberry cake.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or sub sandwich, potato salad, carrot-raisin salad, whole-grain bread or bun and applesauce or ice cream and cookie.

Monday: Country-fried steak, mashed potates and gravy, green beans, biscuit and fruit or lunch-lady bar.

Tuesday: Spaghetti, spinach salad, Italian vegetables, garlic roll and angel cake.

Wednesday: Chicken and dumplings, yam patty, peas, hot roll and fruit or bread pudding.

Thursday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, country vegetables, hot roll and fruit or coconut cake.

Friday: Night meal: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, hot roll and peach crisp.

Jackson

Monday: Meatballs with gravy or chicken tenders, long-grain rice, whole-grain bun, peas and carrots, seasoned cauliflower and assorted ice cream or Mandarin oranges.

Tuesday: Chicken and dumplings or sliced ham, green beans, sliced tomatoes, cornbread, cole slaw and applesauce.

Wednesday: Vegetable beef soup or chili with beef, ham and cheese sandwich, tater tots or crackers and slice apples or apple pie.

Thursday: Sliced turkey or pork chops, dressing, winter-blend veggies, whole-grain roll and peach crisp.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or brats, potato salad, coleslaw, cornbread or bun and Jell-o or fruit.

