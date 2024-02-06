Senior Center menus for June 4-8

Monday: Chicken parmesan with pasta and marinara or tater tot bake, garden salad, whole-kernel corn, whole-grain garlic bread and citrus fruit salad or coconut delight.
Tuesday: Pulled pork or open-faced roast beef, baked beans, mashed potatoes, whole-grain bun or bread and chilled apricots or peach dump cake.
Wednesday: Sweet and sour chicken with rice or meatballs in gravy with potatoes, Oriental vegetables, eggroll, whole-grain bread and baked pineapple or honey bun cake.
Thursday: Ham and beans or chicken alfredo, spinach, tomato and cucumber salad, cornbread or whole-grain crackers and pears and cottage cheese or strawberry cake.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or sub sandwich, potato salad, carrot-raisin salad, whole-grain bread or bun and applesauce or ice cream and cookie.
Monday: Country-fried steak, mashed potates and gravy, green beans, biscuit and fruit or lunch-lady bar.
Tuesday: Spaghetti, spinach salad, Italian vegetables, garlic roll and angel cake.
Wednesday: Chicken and dumplings, yam patty, peas, hot roll and fruit or bread pudding.
Thursday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, country vegetables, hot roll and fruit or coconut cake.
Friday: Night meal: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, hot roll and peach crisp.
Monday: Meatballs with gravy or chicken tenders, long-grain rice, whole-grain bun, peas and carrots, seasoned cauliflower and assorted ice cream or Mandarin oranges.
Tuesday: Chicken and dumplings or sliced ham, green beans, sliced tomatoes, cornbread, cole slaw and applesauce.
Wednesday: Vegetable beef soup or chili with beef, ham and cheese sandwich, tater tots or crackers and slice apples or apple pie.
Thursday: Sliced turkey or pork chops, dressing, winter-blend veggies, whole-grain roll and peach crisp.
Friday: Fried or baked fish or brats, potato salad, coleslaw, cornbread or bun and Jell-o or fruit.
