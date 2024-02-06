Senior Center menus for June 4-8

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Chicken parmesan with pasta and marinara or tater tot bake, garden salad, whole-kernel corn, whole-grain garlic bread and citrus fruit salad or coconut delight.

Tuesday: Pulled pork or open-faced roast beef, baked beans, mashed potatoes, whole-grain bun or bread and chilled apricots or peach dump cake.

Wednesday: Sweet and sour chicken with rice or meatballs in gravy with potatoes, Oriental vegetables, eggroll, whole-grain bread and baked pineapple or honey bun cake.

Thursday: Ham and beans or chicken alfredo, spinach, tomato and cucumber salad, cornbread or whole-grain crackers and pears and cottage cheese or strawberry cake.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or sub sandwich, potato salad, carrot-raisin salad, whole-grain bread or bun and applesauce or ice cream and cookie.

Monday: Country-fried steak, mashed potates and gravy, green beans, biscuit and fruit or lunch-lady bar.

Tuesday: Spaghetti, spinach salad, Italian vegetables, garlic roll and angel cake.