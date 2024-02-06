All sections
featuresJune 1, 2019
Senior Center Menus for June 3-7
Monday: Chicken and rice or Mexican casserole, California-blend veggies, sweet peas, whole-grain bread slice and mixed fruit or ice cream and cookie. Tuesday: Pulled pork or Reuben casserole, seasoned potato wedges, fruited lime gelatin, spinach salad, whole-grain bun or hot roll and blushing pears or cherry delight...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Chicken and rice or Mexican casserole, California-blend veggies, sweet peas, whole-grain bread slice and mixed fruit or ice cream and cookie.

Tuesday: Pulled pork or Reuben casserole, seasoned potato wedges, fruited lime gelatin, spinach salad, whole-grain bun or hot roll and blushing pears or cherry delight.

Wednesday: Ham and beans or hot chicken salad, cooked cabbage, tomatoes and zucchini, cornbread or whole-grain crackers and cottage cheese and pineapple or Texas sheet cake.

Thursday: Sweet and sour meatballs or chicken Parmesan, buttered egg noodles, corn O'Brien, Brussels sprouts, whole-grain garlic bread and apple crisp or blueberry pie.

Friday: Fish sandwich on bun or chili dog, oven-fried potatoes with peppers and onions, creamy coleslaw, whole-grain bun or bread and applesauce or iced cake.

Chaffee

Monday: BBQ riblet, buttered potatoes, squash, hot roll and fruit or pecan bar.

Tuesday: Chopped steak and gravy or liver and onions, mashed potatoes, green beans, hot roll and pear crisp.

Wednesday: BBQ chicken, broccoli, spaghetti salad, hot roll and baked apples,

Thursday: Patty melt (cheese and onions), seasoned wedges, marinated vegetables, rye bread and creamy peaches.

Friday: Night meal: Catfish, baked beans, coleslaw, bread and fruit or carrot cake.

Jackson

Monday: Sub sandwich (meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato) on whole-grain bun or chicken fritter, pea salad, marinated vegetables and apricots or assorted ice cream.

Tuesday: Meatloaf or brown-sugar pork chop, mashed potatoes, green beans and mushrooms, hot roll and apple crisp.

Wednesday: BBQ chicken or country fried steak, scalloped potatoes, spinach salad, whole-grain roll and mixed fruit.

Thursday: Glazed ham slice or sliced smoked turkey, dressing, sweet potatoes, green peas, sliced tomatoes, whole-roll or cornbread and pineapple or peach pie.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or BBQ pork, garden salad, seasoned wedges, whole-grain bun or roll and apricots or birthday cake.

Community
