Senior Center Menus for June 3-7

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Chicken and rice or Mexican casserole, California-blend veggies, sweet peas, whole-grain bread slice and mixed fruit or ice cream and cookie.

Tuesday: Pulled pork or Reuben casserole, seasoned potato wedges, fruited lime gelatin, spinach salad, whole-grain bun or hot roll and blushing pears or cherry delight.

Wednesday: Ham and beans or hot chicken salad, cooked cabbage, tomatoes and zucchini, cornbread or whole-grain crackers and cottage cheese and pineapple or Texas sheet cake.

Thursday: Sweet and sour meatballs or chicken Parmesan, buttered egg noodles, corn O'Brien, Brussels sprouts, whole-grain garlic bread and apple crisp or blueberry pie.

Friday: Fish sandwich on bun or chili dog, oven-fried potatoes with peppers and onions, creamy coleslaw, whole-grain bun or bread and applesauce or iced cake.

Chaffee

Monday: BBQ riblet, buttered potatoes, squash, hot roll and fruit or pecan bar.

Tuesday: Chopped steak and gravy or liver and onions, mashed potatoes, green beans, hot roll and pear crisp.