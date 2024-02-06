All sections
June 24, 2023

Senior Center Menus for June 26-30

Monday: Chicken tenders or ham and cheese on croissant with soup, Parmesan green peas, broccoli salad, whole-grain bread and blushing pears or fresh baked cookies. Tuesday: Open-faced roast beef or chicken Alfredo pasta, green beans, fried okra, whole-grain bread and Mandarin oranges or Texas sheet cake...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Chicken tenders or ham and cheese on croissant with soup, Parmesan green peas, broccoli salad, whole-grain bread and blushing pears or fresh baked cookies.

Tuesday: Open-faced roast beef or chicken Alfredo pasta, green beans, fried okra, whole-grain bread and Mandarin oranges or Texas sheet cake.

Wednesday: Chicken and dumplings or stuffed bell pepper, warm corn salad, lettuce salad, whole-grain hot roll and warm apples with raisins or honey bun cake.

Thursday: Glazed ham slice or almond Dijon chicken breast, scalloped potatoes, California-blend veggies, orange flush salad, whole-grain hot roll and chilled pineapple or banana pudding.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or chili dog, three-bean salad, sliced fresh tomatoes cornbread or whole-grain bun and sugar-free peach crisp or apple-dump cake.

Jackson

Monday: Southwest goulash or chicken livers, baked potato, green beans, roll and blushing pears or ice cream.

Tuesday: Barbecued riblet on bun or lasagna, sweet potato fries, coleslaw, garlic bread and mixed fruit.

Wednesday: Chef salad or meatball sub on bun with garden salad, marinated vegetables, crackers and cheesecake or pineapple.

Thursday; Chicken Parmesan or meatloaf, pasta with marinara sauce, garden salad, corn, garlic bread and peaches.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or hot dog on bun, potato wedges, tomatoes and zucchini, cornbread and cinnamon applesauce.

Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.

