All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
FeaturesJune 23, 2018

Senior Center menus for June 25-29

Monday: Swiss steak or Polish sausage with sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, steamed broccoli, whole-grain bread and sugar-free pear crisp or ice cream and cookie. Tuesday: Taco salad or turkey wrap, lettuce, tomatoes and cheese, Spanish brown rice, seasoned refried beans, tortilla chips and citrus fruit salad or southern ambrosia...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Swiss steak or Polish sausage with sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, steamed broccoli, whole-grain bread and sugar-free pear crisp or ice cream and cookie.

Tuesday: Taco salad or turkey wrap, lettuce, tomatoes and cheese, Spanish brown rice, seasoned refried beans, tortilla chips and citrus fruit salad or southern ambrosia.

Wednesday: Spaghetti with meat sauce or ranch chicken, buttered corn, garden salad, garlic breadstick and chilled peaches or iced chocolate cake.

Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or beef and noodles in gravy, peas and carrots, coleslaw, whole-grain hot roll and fresh fruit dessert or coconut cream pie.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or smothered bratwurst, oven-fried potatoes with onions, seasoned pinto beans, coleslaw, whole-grain bread or bun and mixed fruit dessert or cook's choice dessert.

Chaffee

Monday: Chicken strips or chicken livers, mashed potatoes and gravy, California vegetables, hot roll and coconut creme pie.

Tuesday: Pulled pork on bun, seasoned cauliflower, tailgate salad and spiced peaches.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Wednesday: Chicken Parmesan, buttered potatoes, Brussels sprouts, hot roll and pudding in a cloud.

Thursday: Lasagna, seven-layered salad, green beans, garlic roll and fruit or peanut butter cake.

Friday: Taco salad, seasoned beef and cheese, lettuce and tomato, corn salad and apple crisp.

Jackson

Monday: Pork chop or meat lasagna, baked potato, buttered corn, garlic bread or whole-grain roll and peaches or assorted ice cream.

Tuesday: Kettle beef or chicken pot pie, mashed potatoes, buttered green beans, vinegar coleslaw and sliced apples or apple pie.

Wednesday: Meatloaf or fish sandwich, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, seven-layer salad, whole-grain roll or bun and peaches or peach crisp.

Thursday: Barbecue chicken or chopped steak, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, whole-grain roll and Mandarin oranges.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or barbecue pork, long-grain rice, sliced tomatoes, vinegar coleslaw, cornbread or bun and pears or cheesecake.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
CommunityOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
Reflections on the death of Jerome 'Dizzy' Dean

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
FeaturesJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
FeaturesJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Captured on film 7-20-24
FeaturesJuly 20
Captured on film 7-20-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy