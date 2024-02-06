Senior Center menus for June 25-29

Monday: Swiss steak or Polish sausage with sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, steamed broccoli, whole-grain bread and sugar-free pear crisp or ice cream and cookie.
Tuesday: Taco salad or turkey wrap, lettuce, tomatoes and cheese, Spanish brown rice, seasoned refried beans, tortilla chips and citrus fruit salad or southern ambrosia.
Wednesday: Spaghetti with meat sauce or ranch chicken, buttered corn, garden salad, garlic breadstick and chilled peaches or iced chocolate cake.
Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or beef and noodles in gravy, peas and carrots, coleslaw, whole-grain hot roll and fresh fruit dessert or coconut cream pie.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or smothered bratwurst, oven-fried potatoes with onions, seasoned pinto beans, coleslaw, whole-grain bread or bun and mixed fruit dessert or cook's choice dessert.
Monday: Chicken strips or chicken livers, mashed potatoes and gravy, California vegetables, hot roll and coconut creme pie.
Tuesday: Pulled pork on bun, seasoned cauliflower, tailgate salad and spiced peaches.
Wednesday: Chicken Parmesan, buttered potatoes, Brussels sprouts, hot roll and pudding in a cloud.
Thursday: Lasagna, seven-layered salad, green beans, garlic roll and fruit or peanut butter cake.
Friday: Taco salad, seasoned beef and cheese, lettuce and tomato, corn salad and apple crisp.
Monday: Pork chop or meat lasagna, baked potato, buttered corn, garlic bread or whole-grain roll and peaches or assorted ice cream.
Tuesday: Kettle beef or chicken pot pie, mashed potatoes, buttered green beans, vinegar coleslaw and sliced apples or apple pie.
Wednesday: Meatloaf or fish sandwich, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, seven-layer salad, whole-grain roll or bun and peaches or peach crisp.
Thursday: Barbecue chicken or chopped steak, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, whole-grain roll and Mandarin oranges.
Friday: Fried or baked fish or barbecue pork, long-grain rice, sliced tomatoes, vinegar coleslaw, cornbread or bun and pears or cheesecake.
