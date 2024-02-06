Senior Center menus for June 25-29

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Swiss steak or Polish sausage with sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, steamed broccoli, whole-grain bread and sugar-free pear crisp or ice cream and cookie.

Tuesday: Taco salad or turkey wrap, lettuce, tomatoes and cheese, Spanish brown rice, seasoned refried beans, tortilla chips and citrus fruit salad or southern ambrosia.

Wednesday: Spaghetti with meat sauce or ranch chicken, buttered corn, garden salad, garlic breadstick and chilled peaches or iced chocolate cake.

Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or beef and noodles in gravy, peas and carrots, coleslaw, whole-grain hot roll and fresh fruit dessert or coconut cream pie.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or smothered bratwurst, oven-fried potatoes with onions, seasoned pinto beans, coleslaw, whole-grain bread or bun and mixed fruit dessert or cook's choice dessert.

Chaffee

Monday: Chicken strips or chicken livers, mashed potatoes and gravy, California vegetables, hot roll and coconut creme pie.

Tuesday: Pulled pork on bun, seasoned cauliflower, tailgate salad and spiced peaches.