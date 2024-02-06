Senior Center Menus for June 21-25

Cape Girardeau Senior Centers is open for carryout and delivery only.
Monday: Ham slice or poppy seed chicken casserole, sweet potatoes, black-eyed peas, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free baked pineapple or Oreo cheesecake.
Tuesday: Barbecued chicken or bell pepper steak, oven-fried okra, golden hominy, whole-grain hot roll and chilled apricots or dusted lemon bar.
Wednesday: Smothered pork or chicken Alfredo, oven-roasted beets, Lima beans, whole-grain bread and banana pudding with cookies.
Thursday: Homemade meatloaf or Romano chicken breast, chantilly potatoes, green beans, tossed garden salad, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free apple crisp or coconut cake.
Friday: Cheeseburger on bun or fried fish with hush puppies, zucchini and tomatoes, potato salad, pickles and onions and chilled plums or orange-poke cake.
Monday: Barbecued pork on bun or popcorn shrimp, baked sweet potato fries, Brussels sprouts, whole-grain roll and applesauce or ice cream.
Tuesday: Vegetable beef soup or chicken and noodle soup, turkey sandwich with whole-grain bread, crackers, coleslaw and peaches or apple pie.
Wednesday: Meatloaf or chicken corndon bleu, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and mixed fruit.
Thursday: Fish sandwich or hot dog on bun, potato chips, baby carrots, coleslaw and sliced apples.
Friday: Cheeseburger on bun or baked or fried fish, California-Bbend veggies, green peas, cornbread and pudding.
Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.
