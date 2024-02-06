Senior Center Menus for June 21-25

Cape Girardeau Senior Centers is open for carryout and delivery only.

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Ham slice or poppy seed chicken casserole, sweet potatoes, black-eyed peas, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free baked pineapple or Oreo cheesecake.

Tuesday: Barbecued chicken or bell pepper steak, oven-fried okra, golden hominy, whole-grain hot roll and chilled apricots or dusted lemon bar.

Wednesday: Smothered pork or chicken Alfredo, oven-roasted beets, Lima beans, whole-grain bread and banana pudding with cookies.

Thursday: Homemade meatloaf or Romano chicken breast, chantilly potatoes, green beans, tossed garden salad, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free apple crisp or coconut cake.

Friday: Cheeseburger on bun or fried fish with hush puppies, zucchini and tomatoes, potato salad, pickles and onions and chilled plums or orange-poke cake.