Senior Center Menus for June 20-24

Monday: Cheeseburger on bun and potato wedges or chicken livers with mashed potatoes and gravy, zucchini and tomatoes, lettuce and tomatoes and pineapple tidbits or brownie.
Tuesday: Ham and beans or crispy baked chicken, oven-fried potatoes and onions, seasoned cabbage, cornbread and crackers and mixed fruit dessert or caramel apple dessert.
Wednesday: Chciken Parmesan and pasta and sauce or meatballs and gravy over buttered noodles, Italian-blend veggies, garden salad, whole-grain garlic bread and Mandarin oranges or cherry dump cake.
Thursday: Meatloaf or glazed chicken, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, orange fluff salad, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free apple crisp or coconut cake.
Friday: Crunch fish or smothered bratwurst, baked beans, coleslaw, whole-grain bread slice and cinnamon applesauce.
Monday: Sweet and sour chicken over rice or meatballs, California-blend veggies, peas and carrots, hot roll and pineapple or ice cream.
Tuesday: Chopped steak or enchiladas with chili, potato wedges, zucchini and tomatoes, hot roll and Mandarin oranges or apple pie.
Wednesday: Chciken sandwich on bun or country-fried steak, carrots, mashed potatoes, hot roll and Jell-O with fruit.
Thursday: Fiesta taco bake or egg roll, corn and black beans, garden salad, hot roll and fruit.
Friday: Fried or baked fish or Polish sausage on bun, potato salad, coleslaw, hot roll and peaches.
Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.
