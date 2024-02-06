All sections
FeaturesJune 18, 2022

Senior Center Menus for June 20-24

Monday: Cheeseburger on bun and potato wedges or chicken livers with mashed potatoes and gravy, zucchini and tomatoes, lettuce and tomatoes and pineapple tidbits or brownie. Tuesday: Ham and beans or crispy baked chicken, oven-fried potatoes and onions, seasoned cabbage, cornbread and crackers and mixed fruit dessert or caramel apple dessert...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Cheeseburger on bun and potato wedges or chicken livers with mashed potatoes and gravy, zucchini and tomatoes, lettuce and tomatoes and pineapple tidbits or brownie.

Tuesday: Ham and beans or crispy baked chicken, oven-fried potatoes and onions, seasoned cabbage, cornbread and crackers and mixed fruit dessert or caramel apple dessert.

Wednesday: Chciken Parmesan and pasta and sauce or meatballs and gravy over buttered noodles, Italian-blend veggies, garden salad, whole-grain garlic bread and Mandarin oranges or cherry dump cake.

Thursday: Meatloaf or glazed chicken, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, orange fluff salad, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free apple crisp or coconut cake.

Friday: Crunch fish or smothered bratwurst, baked beans, coleslaw, whole-grain bread slice and cinnamon applesauce.

Jackson

Monday: Sweet and sour chicken over rice or meatballs, California-blend veggies, peas and carrots, hot roll and pineapple or ice cream.

Tuesday: Chopped steak or enchiladas with chili, potato wedges, zucchini and tomatoes, hot roll and Mandarin oranges or apple pie.

Wednesday: Chciken sandwich on bun or country-fried steak, carrots, mashed potatoes, hot roll and Jell-O with fruit.

Thursday: Fiesta taco bake or egg roll, corn and black beans, garden salad, hot roll and fruit.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or Polish sausage on bun, potato salad, coleslaw, hot roll and peaches.

Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.

Community
