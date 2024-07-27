All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
FeaturesJune 17, 2023

Senior Center Menus for June 19-23

Monday: Center closed for Juneteenth holiday. Tuesday: Chicken casserole with rice or Polish sausage and kraut with mashed potatoes, garden salad, Lima beans, whole-grain brea and emerald isle gelatin dessert. Wednesday: Ham and beans or chicken livers, fried potatoes and onions, tomatoes and zucchini, cornbread or whole-grain crackers and chilled peach slices or cherry cake...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Center closed for Juneteenth holiday.

Tuesday: Chicken casserole with rice or Polish sausage and kraut with mashed potatoes, garden salad, Lima beans, whole-grain brea and emerald isle gelatin dessert.

Wednesday: Ham and beans or chicken livers, fried potatoes and onions, tomatoes and zucchini, cornbread or whole-grain crackers and chilled peach slices or cherry cake.

Thursday: Homemade meatloaf or garlic Ramano chicken breast, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, whole-grain hot roll and cinnamon applesauce or coconut delight.

Friday: Beef patty melt or fried fish and hush puppies, seasoned potato wedges, savory carrots, pineapple coleslaw and fresh apple slices or blonde brownie.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Jackson

Monday: Center closed for Juneteenth.

Tuesday: Pork chop or Polish sausage on bun, scalloped potatoes, broccoli, kraut, hot roll and fruit salad or ice cream.

Wednesday: Pasta with meat sauce or brats on bun, garden salad, Italian-blend veggies, garlic bread and pineapple.

Thursday: Baked chicken or butterfly shrimp, mashed potatoes, green beans, hot roll and fruit cocktail.

Friday: Pulled pork on bun or fried or baked fish, baked beans, coleslaw, hush puppies and sliced apples or apple pie.

Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
Reflections on the death of Jerome 'Dizzy' Dean
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
FeaturesJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
FeaturesJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Captured on film 7-20-24
FeaturesJuly 20
Captured on film 7-20-24
Wasson column 7-20-24: God is in control
FeaturesJuly 20
Wasson column 7-20-24: God is in control
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy