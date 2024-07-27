Senior Center Menus for June 19-23

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Center closed for Juneteenth holiday.

Tuesday: Chicken casserole with rice or Polish sausage and kraut with mashed potatoes, garden salad, Lima beans, whole-grain brea and emerald isle gelatin dessert.

Wednesday: Ham and beans or chicken livers, fried potatoes and onions, tomatoes and zucchini, cornbread or whole-grain crackers and chilled peach slices or cherry cake.

Thursday: Homemade meatloaf or garlic Ramano chicken breast, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, whole-grain hot roll and cinnamon applesauce or coconut delight.

Friday: Beef patty melt or fried fish and hush puppies, seasoned potato wedges, savory carrots, pineapple coleslaw and fresh apple slices or blonde brownie.