Senior Center Menus for June 18-22

Monday: Glazed ham slice or turkey tetrazzini, candided sweet potatoes, fruit spinach salad, whole-grain bread and chilled apricots or birthday cake.
Tuesday: Chicken and rice or cabbage roll, green peas, pickled beets, whole-grain garlic bread and blushing pears or banana pudding.
Wednesday: Oven-fried chicken or French dip beef sandwich, potato casserole, roasted Brussels sprouts, whole-grain hot roll or bun, sugar-free apple crisp or cherry dump cake.
Thursday: Meatloaf or chicken cordon bleu, mashed potatoes, green beans, garden salad, whole-grain hot roll and fruit salad or blackberry cobbler.
Friday: Sloppy Joe or fried fish, glazed carrots, warm-corn salad, vinegar coleslaw, whole-grain bun or bread and sugar-free gelatin with bananas or orange cake.
Monday Polish sausage and kraut, mashed potatoes, black-eyed peas, hot roll and fruit or strawberry cake.
Tuesday: Salisbury steak, over-mushroom rice pilaf, carrots, seasoned broccoli, hot roll and raisin bar.
Wednesday: Ham-noodle bake, cucumbers and onions, corn, hot roll and pineapple crisp.
Thursday: Roasted chicken, green beans, spiced beets, hot roll and fruit or cinnamon-bun cake.
Friday: Hamburger sliders, pickles and onions, french fries, coleslaw and fruit or Facebook pie.
Monday: Cheeseburger or country-fried steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, whole-grain bun or roll, zucchini and tomatoes, vinegar coleslaw and mixed fruit salad.
Tuesday: Baked chicken or pork chops, potatoes au gratin, seasoned broccoli with cheese sauce, whole-grain roll and fruit cocktail or cream pie.
Wednesday: Ham and beans or meatballs with gravy, seasoned cabbage, stewed tomatoes, cornbread or roll and cottage cheese with pineapple.
Thursday: Roast beef sandwich or meatloaf, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, whole-grain roll or bun and apricots.
Friday: Fried or baked fish or hot dog, potato wedges, coleslaw, California-blend veggies, cornbread or bun and applesauce or cookies.
