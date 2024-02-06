All sections
FeaturesJune 16, 2018

Senior Center Menus for June 18-22

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Glazed ham slice or turkey tetrazzini, candided sweet potatoes, fruit spinach salad, whole-grain bread and chilled apricots or birthday cake.

Tuesday: Chicken and rice or cabbage roll, green peas, pickled beets, whole-grain garlic bread and blushing pears or banana pudding.

Wednesday: Oven-fried chicken or French dip beef sandwich, potato casserole, roasted Brussels sprouts, whole-grain hot roll or bun, sugar-free apple crisp or cherry dump cake.

Thursday: Meatloaf or chicken cordon bleu, mashed potatoes, green beans, garden salad, whole-grain hot roll and fruit salad or blackberry cobbler.

Friday: Sloppy Joe or fried fish, glazed carrots, warm-corn salad, vinegar coleslaw, whole-grain bun or bread and sugar-free gelatin with bananas or orange cake.

Chaffee

Monday Polish sausage and kraut, mashed potatoes, black-eyed peas, hot roll and fruit or strawberry cake.

Tuesday: Salisbury steak, over-mushroom rice pilaf, carrots, seasoned broccoli, hot roll and raisin bar.

Wednesday: Ham-noodle bake, cucumbers and onions, corn, hot roll and pineapple crisp.

Thursday: Roasted chicken, green beans, spiced beets, hot roll and fruit or cinnamon-bun cake.

Friday: Hamburger sliders, pickles and onions, french fries, coleslaw and fruit or Facebook pie.

Jackson

Monday: Cheeseburger or country-fried steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, whole-grain bun or roll, zucchini and tomatoes, vinegar coleslaw and mixed fruit salad.

Tuesday: Baked chicken or pork chops, potatoes au gratin, seasoned broccoli with cheese sauce, whole-grain roll and fruit cocktail or cream pie.

Wednesday: Ham and beans or meatballs with gravy, seasoned cabbage, stewed tomatoes, cornbread or roll and cottage cheese with pineapple.

Thursday: Roast beef sandwich or meatloaf, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, whole-grain roll or bun and apricots.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or hot dog, potato wedges, coleslaw, California-blend veggies, cornbread or bun and applesauce or cookies.

Community
