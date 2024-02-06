All sections
featuresJune 15, 2019
Senior Center Menus for June 17 through 21
Monday: Cheeseburger or smothered bratwurst, seasoned Tater Tots, steamed zucchini, whole-grain bun and cinnamon applesauce or lemonade cake. Tuesday: BBQ pork chop or chopped steak with bacon and onion gravy, baked potato, Brussels sprouts, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free peach crisp or blonde brownie...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Cheeseburger or smothered bratwurst, seasoned Tater Tots, steamed zucchini, whole-grain bun and cinnamon applesauce or lemonade cake.

Tuesday: BBQ pork chop or chopped steak with bacon and onion gravy, baked potato, Brussels sprouts, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free peach crisp or blonde brownie.

Wednesday: Chicken tenders with mac and cheese or ham and mac and cheese casserole, baked beans, whole-grain bread and banana or chocolate mousse.

Thursday: Roasted chicken thighs or kettle beef, mashed potatoes, cauliflower with cheese, pickled beets, whole-grain roll or crackers and chilled pears or oatmeal pie.

Friday: Cheese ravioli with meat sauce or fried catfish, buttered corn, garden salad, whole-grain breadstick and fresh grapes or cherry dump cake.

Chaffee

Monday: Ham and beans, tomato salad, spinach, cornbread and fruit and cookie.

Tuesday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, green beans, hot roll and apple crisp.

Wednesday: Stir-fry chicken over rice, Oriental vegetables, cauliflower, hot roll and angel cake.

Thursday: Polish sausage, kraut, mashed potatoes, cornbread and fruit or peach dump cake.

Friday: Sloppy Joe on bun, seasoned wedges, spinach salad and fruit or German chocolate cake.

Jackson

Monday: Chicken casserole or hamburger stroganoff, roll, pork and beans, pea salad and mixed fruit or assorted ice cream.

Tuesday: Meatloaf or Polish sausage, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, savory carrots, hot roll and apple crisp.

Wednesday: Kettle beef with gravy or cook's choice, mashed potatoes, buttered corn, whole-grain roll and pears or cherry pie.

Thursday: Chicken Parmesan or stuffed green peppers, buttered noodles, Italian-blend vegetables, garden salad, whole-grain garlic bread and fresh orange.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or sloppy Joe, whole-grain bun, seasoned wedges, green beans and fruit salad or cheesecake.

Community
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

