Senior Center Menus for June 17 through 21

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Cheeseburger or smothered bratwurst, seasoned Tater Tots, steamed zucchini, whole-grain bun and cinnamon applesauce or lemonade cake.

Tuesday: BBQ pork chop or chopped steak with bacon and onion gravy, baked potato, Brussels sprouts, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free peach crisp or blonde brownie.

Wednesday: Chicken tenders with mac and cheese or ham and mac and cheese casserole, baked beans, whole-grain bread and banana or chocolate mousse.

Thursday: Roasted chicken thighs or kettle beef, mashed potatoes, cauliflower with cheese, pickled beets, whole-grain roll or crackers and chilled pears or oatmeal pie.

Friday: Cheese ravioli with meat sauce or fried catfish, buttered corn, garden salad, whole-grain breadstick and fresh grapes or cherry dump cake.

Chaffee

Monday: Ham and beans, tomato salad, spinach, cornbread and fruit and cookie.

Tuesday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, green beans, hot roll and apple crisp.