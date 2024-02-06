Senior Center Menus for June 15-19

The Senior Centers are open for delivery and carry-out only.

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Apricot-glazed turkey slice or beef liver and onions, seasoned carrots, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, whole-grain roll and sugar-free apple crisp.

Tuesday: Pork chop or chicken and dumplings, sweet potatoes, seasoned cauliflower, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free peach crisp or German chocolate cake.

Wednesday: Tacos or lam slice, seasoned pinto beans, hominy, garden salad, whole-grain bread slice and tropical fruit or cookies and ice cream.

Thursday: Chicken and dressing or cabbage roll, green beans, buttered corn, whole-grain hot roll and cinnamon applesauce or coconut cream pie.

Friday: Chicken salad or fried fish and hush puppies, baked beans, marinated vegetables, whole-bread or croissant, sugar-free gelatin with bananas or cook's choice dessert.

Chaffee

Monday: Salisbury steak or beef liver and onions, mashed potatoes, California veggies, hot roll and fruit or preacher cake.