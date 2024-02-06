All sections
FeaturesJune 12, 2021

Senior Center Menus for June 14-18

Cape Girardeau Senior Center is open for carryout and delivery only. Monday: Saucy meatballs or chicken Parmesan, steamed squash, whole-grain bun or bread slice and chilled diced pears or cookies and cream. Tuesday: Ham and beans or hot chicken salad, oven-fried potatoes with onions, stewed tomatoes, cornbread and crackers and pears and cottage cheese or lemon pineapple cake...

Cape Girardeau Senior Center is open for carryout and delivery only.

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Saucy meatballs or chicken Parmesan, steamed squash, whole-grain bun or bread slice and chilled diced pears or cookies and cream.

Tuesday: Ham and beans or hot chicken salad, oven-fried potatoes with onions, stewed tomatoes, cornbread and crackers and pears and cottage cheese or lemon pineapple cake.

Wednesday: Chicken tenders or sloppy Joe, Tater Tots, seasoned spinach, whole-grain bread or bun and tropical fruit or gelatin fruit dessert.

Thursday: Oven-fried chicken or country-fried steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, biscuit and warm cinnamon apples or cherry pie.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or smothered bratwurst, baked beans, creamy coleslaw, whole-grain bread or bun and spiced peaches or sweet treat dessert.

Jackson

Monday: Chicken Parmesan or stuffed peppers, whole-grain pasta, garden salad, garlic bread, Italian-blend vegetables and Mandarin oranges or vanilla ice cream.

Tuesday: Taco salad or chicken sandwich, lettuce salad, refried beans, tortilla chips and citrus fruit.

Wednesday: Ham slice or Polish sausage, black-eyed peas, carrots, whole-grain roll and apple crisp.

Thursday: Honey mustard chicken or corn dog, scalloped potatoes, seasoned broccoli, whole-grain hot roll and pineapple bits.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or brat with peppers on bun, baked beans, spinach salad, cornbread and Jell-O with pears.

Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.

Community
