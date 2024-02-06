Senior Center Menus for June 14-18

Cape Girardeau Senior Center is open for carryout and delivery only.
Monday: Saucy meatballs or chicken Parmesan, steamed squash, whole-grain bun or bread slice and chilled diced pears or cookies and cream.
Tuesday: Ham and beans or hot chicken salad, oven-fried potatoes with onions, stewed tomatoes, cornbread and crackers and pears and cottage cheese or lemon pineapple cake.
Wednesday: Chicken tenders or sloppy Joe, Tater Tots, seasoned spinach, whole-grain bread or bun and tropical fruit or gelatin fruit dessert.
Thursday: Oven-fried chicken or country-fried steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, biscuit and warm cinnamon apples or cherry pie.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or smothered bratwurst, baked beans, creamy coleslaw, whole-grain bread or bun and spiced peaches or sweet treat dessert.
Monday: Chicken Parmesan or stuffed peppers, whole-grain pasta, garden salad, garlic bread, Italian-blend vegetables and Mandarin oranges or vanilla ice cream.
Tuesday: Taco salad or chicken sandwich, lettuce salad, refried beans, tortilla chips and citrus fruit.
Wednesday: Ham slice or Polish sausage, black-eyed peas, carrots, whole-grain roll and apple crisp.
Thursday: Honey mustard chicken or corn dog, scalloped potatoes, seasoned broccoli, whole-grain hot roll and pineapple bits.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or brat with peppers on bun, baked beans, spinach salad, cornbread and Jell-O with pears.
Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.
