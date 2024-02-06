Senior Center Menus for June 12-16

Monday: Sweet and sour meatballs or orange chicken, brown rice, egg roll, Asian-blend veggies, peas and carrots, whole-grain bread and chilled pineapple or pudding and cookie.
Tuesday: Swiss steak or roasted chicken thighs, mashed potatoes, green beans, Caesar salad, whole-grain hot roll and spiced peaches or peach poor man's cobbler.
Wednesday: Chicken Parmesan or stuff cabbage casserole, hot buttered noodles, Italian-blend veggies, tossed salad, garlic bread and Mandarin oranges or iced orange cake.
Thursday: Pork chop supreme or chicken bacon ranch bake, sweet potatoes and apples, winter-blend veggies, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free appe crisp or peanut butter sheet cake.
Friday: Barbecued chicken or breaded fish filet, baked beans, coleslaw, whole-grain bread slice and gelatin with bananas or cookies and cream fluff.
Monday; Chicken tenders or turkey and dressing, corn, Califoria-blend veggies, hot roll and fruit or ice cream.
Tuesday: Meatloaf or pork fritter, mashed potatoes, green beans, hot roll and apple cobbler or sliced apples.
Wednesday: Ham slice or chicken cordon bleu, sweet potatoes, cauliflower, hot roll and pineapple.
Thursday: Kettle beef or chicken pot pie, mashed potatoes, veggie blend, hot roll and peaches.
Friday: Patti melt or fried or baked fish, potato wedges carrots, cornbread and cinnamon applesauce.
Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.