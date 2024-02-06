Senior Center Menus for June 10 through 14

Monday: Poppy seed chicken or Swiss steak, wild rice pilaf, peas and pearl onions, glazed carrots, hot roll and mixed fruit or lemon bar.
Tuesday: BBQ riblet or patty melt, seasoned potato fries, California-blend veggies, whole-grain bread and chilled peaches or brownie.
Wednesday: Sausage rigatoni or sweet and sour chicken over rice, Italian-blend veggies, garden salad, whole-grain bread and Mandarin oranges or southern ambrosia.
Thursday: Oven-fried chicken or open-faced roast beef, mashed potatoes, seasoned green beans, tossed salad, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free apple crisp or coconut cream pie.
Friday: Crunchy fish or ham and cheese on croissant, potato salad coleslaw, whole-grain bread and pineapple with coconut or angel food cake.
Monday: Country steak and gravy, mashed potatoes, California vegetables, hot roll and pistachio mallow.
Tuesday: Spaghetti, Italian vegetables, corn, garlic bread and peach crisp.
Wednesday: Pork and gravy, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, hot roll and fruit or bread pudding.
Thursday: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, hot roll and banana split fluff.
Friday: Chef salad, egg, cheese, hame, lettuce and tomato, cucumbers and onions, crackers and Jell-O.
Jackson
Monday: Salisbury steak or pork fritter, potatoes, roasted Brussels sprouts, whole-grain roll and spiced peaches or assorted ice cream.
Tuesday: Chicken and dumplings or hamburger stroganoff with noodles, peas and carrots, sliced tomatoes, whole-grain bread and fruit cocktail or cherry chip cake.
Wednesday: Pork loin or lasagna, scalloped potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and warm apples or apple pie.
Thursday: Taco salad (beef, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese with sauce) or chicken fritter, refried beans, chips and citrus salad.
Friday: Fried or baked fish and hush puppies or hot dog, parslied potatoes, coleslaw, whole-grain bread and sugar-free Jell-O with fruit.