CommunityMay 30, 2024

Senior Center Menus for June 1-5

Discover the delicious and nutritious senior center menus for Cape Girardeau, Scott City, and Jackson from June 1-5. Enjoy a variety of meals including sweet and sour meatballs, chicken Parmesan, and more.

story image illustation

__Cape Girardeau/Scott City__

&#8203;Monday: Sweet and sour meatballs or pineapple chicken, brown rice, seasoned carrots, almond broccoli, whole-grain hot roll and chilled pineapple or berry crisp.

Tuesday: Chicken salad with whole-wheat crackers or sub sandwich on bun, spinach salad, sweet and sour beets and Mandarin oranges or lemonade cake.

Wednesday; Barbecued chicken or beef liver and onions, mashed potatoes, baked beans, coleslaw, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free gelatin with bananas or banana pudding and cookies.

Thursday: Homemade meatloaf or ham and beans, mashed potatoes, green beans, kidney bean salad, whole-grain hot roll and warm cinnamon apples or blackberry cobbler.

Friday: Turkey burger or fish sandwich, potato wedges, coleslaw, whole-grain bun and fruit cocktail or glazed fruit cocktail cake.

__Jackson__

&#8203;Monday: Chicken Parmesan or meatball sub, Italian-blend veggies, corn, garlic bread and Mandarin oranges or ice cream.

Tuesday: Taco salad or chicken enchiladas with lettuce salad, refried beans, tortilla chips and mixed fruit.

Wednesday: Ham slice or turkey slice, black-eyed peas, slice of bread, carrots and apple cobbler or apples.

Thursday: Chopped steak or boneless chicken wings with honey mustard, baked potato, broccoli, roll and pineapple tidbits.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or barbecue pork on bun, baked beans, cornbread, potato wedges and pears or birthday cake.

