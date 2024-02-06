Senior Center Menus for June 1-5

__Cape Girardeau/Scott City__

​Monday: Sweet and sour meatballs or pineapple chicken, brown rice, seasoned carrots, almond broccoli, whole-grain hot roll and chilled pineapple or berry crisp.

Tuesday: Chicken salad with whole-wheat crackers or sub sandwich on bun, spinach salad, sweet and sour beets and Mandarin oranges or lemonade cake.

Wednesday; Barbecued chicken or beef liver and onions, mashed potatoes, baked beans, coleslaw, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free gelatin with bananas or banana pudding and cookies.

Thursday: Homemade meatloaf or ham and beans, mashed potatoes, green beans, kidney bean salad, whole-grain hot roll and warm cinnamon apples or blackberry cobbler.

Friday: Turkey burger or fish sandwich, potato wedges, coleslaw, whole-grain bun and fruit cocktail or glazed fruit cocktail cake.