Senior Center Menus for June 1-5

__Cape Girardeau/Scott City__
​Monday: Sweet and sour meatballs or pineapple chicken, brown rice, seasoned carrots, almond broccoli, whole-grain hot roll and chilled pineapple or berry crisp.
Tuesday: Chicken salad with whole-wheat crackers or sub sandwich on bun, spinach salad, sweet and sour beets and Mandarin oranges or lemonade cake.
Wednesday; Barbecued chicken or beef liver and onions, mashed potatoes, baked beans, coleslaw, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free gelatin with bananas or banana pudding and cookies.
Thursday: Homemade meatloaf or ham and beans, mashed potatoes, green beans, kidney bean salad, whole-grain hot roll and warm cinnamon apples or blackberry cobbler.
Friday: Turkey burger or fish sandwich, potato wedges, coleslaw, whole-grain bun and fruit cocktail or glazed fruit cocktail cake.
__Jackson__
​Monday: Chicken Parmesan or meatball sub, Italian-blend veggies, corn, garlic bread and Mandarin oranges or ice cream.
Tuesday: Taco salad or chicken enchiladas with lettuce salad, refried beans, tortilla chips and mixed fruit.
Wednesday: Ham slice or turkey slice, black-eyed peas, slice of bread, carrots and apple cobbler or apples.
Thursday: Chopped steak or boneless chicken wings with honey mustard, baked potato, broccoli, roll and pineapple tidbits.
Friday: Fried or baked fish or barbecue pork on bun, baked beans, cornbread, potato wedges and pears or birthday cake.
