May 29, 2021

Senior Center Menus for June 1-4

Cape Girardeau Senior Center is open for carryout and delivery only.

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Center closed for Memorial Day.

Tuesday: Barbecued riblet with mashed potatoes or beef burrito with rice, seasoned broccoli, warm corn salad, whole-grain bun or bread and chilled plums or applesauce cake.

Wednesday: Scrambled eggs and sausage patty or chicken tenders, baked hash browns with onions, biscuit and gravy, chilled fruit blend, orange juice and bran muffin.

Thursday: Salisbury steak or Polish sausage, mashed potatoes, sauerkraut, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and mixed berry crisp or coconut delight.

Friday: Crispy chicken sandwich on bun or fried fish with hush puppies, seasoned potato wedge, coleslaw, whole-grain bun or bread and Mandarin oranges or ice cherry cake.

Jackson

Monday: Center closed for Memorial Day.

Tuesday: Reopening party: Chicken cordon bleu or country fried steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, whole-grain roll and peaches or peach pie and vanilla ice cream.

Wednesday: Pork loin or beef lasagna, baked potato, lettuce salad, hot roll and apple crisp.

Thursday: Barbecued chicken or burritos, buttered corn, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and mixed fruit.

Friday: Cheeseburger on whole-grain bun or baked or fried fish, glazed baby carrots, seasoned wedges, cornbread and citrus fruit or birthday cake with ice cream.

Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.

Community
