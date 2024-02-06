Senior Center Menus for June 1-4

Cape Girardeau Senior Center is open for carryout and delivery only.
Monday: Center closed for Memorial Day.
Tuesday: Barbecued riblet with mashed potatoes or beef burrito with rice, seasoned broccoli, warm corn salad, whole-grain bun or bread and chilled plums or applesauce cake.
Wednesday: Scrambled eggs and sausage patty or chicken tenders, baked hash browns with onions, biscuit and gravy, chilled fruit blend, orange juice and bran muffin.
Thursday: Salisbury steak or Polish sausage, mashed potatoes, sauerkraut, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and mixed berry crisp or coconut delight.
Friday: Crispy chicken sandwich on bun or fried fish with hush puppies, seasoned potato wedge, coleslaw, whole-grain bun or bread and Mandarin oranges or ice cherry cake.
Tuesday: Reopening party: Chicken cordon bleu or country fried steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, whole-grain roll and peaches or peach pie and vanilla ice cream.
Wednesday: Pork loin or beef lasagna, baked potato, lettuce salad, hot roll and apple crisp.
Thursday: Barbecued chicken or burritos, buttered corn, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and mixed fruit.
Friday: Cheeseburger on whole-grain bun or baked or fried fish, glazed baby carrots, seasoned wedges, cornbread and citrus fruit or birthday cake with ice cream.
Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.
