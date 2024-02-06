Senior Center Menus for June 1-4

Cape Girardeau Senior Center is open for carryout and delivery only.

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Center closed for Memorial Day.

Tuesday: Barbecued riblet with mashed potatoes or beef burrito with rice, seasoned broccoli, warm corn salad, whole-grain bun or bread and chilled plums or applesauce cake.

Wednesday: Scrambled eggs and sausage patty or chicken tenders, baked hash browns with onions, biscuit and gravy, chilled fruit blend, orange juice and bran muffin.

Thursday: Salisbury steak or Polish sausage, mashed potatoes, sauerkraut, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and mixed berry crisp or coconut delight.

Friday: Crispy chicken sandwich on bun or fried fish with hush puppies, seasoned potato wedge, coleslaw, whole-grain bun or bread and Mandarin oranges or ice cherry cake.