All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesJune 26, 2021

Senior Center Menus for Jun 28-July 2

Cape Girardeau Senior Center is open for carryout and delivery only. Monday: Spaghetti with meaty sauce or chicken country casserole, Italian-blend veggies, tossed lettuce salad, garlic bread and chilled peaches or apple streusel cake. Tuesday: Tuna salad or chicken pasta salad, three-beans salad, sliced tomatoes, whole-wheat crackers and chilled grapes or creamy fruit dessert with coconut...

Cape Girardeau Senior Center is open for carryout and delivery only.

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Spaghetti with meaty sauce or chicken country casserole, Italian-blend veggies, tossed lettuce salad, garlic bread and chilled peaches or apple streusel cake.

Tuesday: Tuna salad or chicken pasta salad, three-beans salad, sliced tomatoes, whole-wheat crackers and chilled grapes or creamy fruit dessert with coconut.

Wednesday: Beef taco salad or turkey bacon sub sandwich, lettuce and tomato, corn and black beans, tortilla chips or crackers and tropical fruit or strawberry gelatin dessert.

Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or beef French dip, seasoned spinach, vegetable blend, whole-grain hot roll or bun and blushing pears or blackberry cobbler.

Friday: Fish: lemon pepper baked or fried or hot dog on bun, seasoned brown rice, glazed carrots, Brussels sprouts, whole-grain bread slice and warm apples and raisins or German chocolate cake.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Jackson

Monday: Chicken tenders or salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain roll and blushing pears or vanilla ice cream.

Tuesday: Meatballs or enchiladas, long-grain rice, peas and carrots, cauliflower, whole-grain roll and mixed fruit or cherry crisp.

Wednesday: Chili mac or chicken livers, garden salad, Lima beans, whole-grain roll and Mandarin oranges.

Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or hot dog, yam patties, beets, peas, cornbread and peaches.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or cheeseburger with bun, glazed baby carrots, seasoned wedges, cornbread and birthday cake or fruit.

Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
FeaturesDec. 7
How to handle holiday meltdowns (yours and theirs)
FeaturesDec. 7
Games to snuggle up with this holiday season
CommunityDec. 6
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
FeaturesNov. 27
‘Slow shopping’ is transforming holiday spending habits

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy