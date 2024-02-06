Senior Center Menus for Jun 28-July 2

Cape Girardeau Senior Center is open for carryout and delivery only.
Monday: Spaghetti with meaty sauce or chicken country casserole, Italian-blend veggies, tossed lettuce salad, garlic bread and chilled peaches or apple streusel cake.
Tuesday: Tuna salad or chicken pasta salad, three-beans salad, sliced tomatoes, whole-wheat crackers and chilled grapes or creamy fruit dessert with coconut.
Wednesday: Beef taco salad or turkey bacon sub sandwich, lettuce and tomato, corn and black beans, tortilla chips or crackers and tropical fruit or strawberry gelatin dessert.
Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or beef French dip, seasoned spinach, vegetable blend, whole-grain hot roll or bun and blushing pears or blackberry cobbler.
Friday: Fish: lemon pepper baked or fried or hot dog on bun, seasoned brown rice, glazed carrots, Brussels sprouts, whole-grain bread slice and warm apples and raisins or German chocolate cake.
Monday: Chicken tenders or salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain roll and blushing pears or vanilla ice cream.
Tuesday: Meatballs or enchiladas, long-grain rice, peas and carrots, cauliflower, whole-grain roll and mixed fruit or cherry crisp.
Wednesday: Chili mac or chicken livers, garden salad, Lima beans, whole-grain roll and Mandarin oranges.
Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or hot dog, yam patties, beets, peas, cornbread and peaches.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or cheeseburger with bun, glazed baby carrots, seasoned wedges, cornbread and birthday cake or fruit.
Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.