Senior Center Menus for Jun 13-17

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Taco salad or turkey bacon salad, beans and corn, tortilla chips, whole-grain crackers and chilled tropical frit or mixed berry crisp.

Tuesday: Chicken tenders or pork cutlet, potato salad, sweet and sour beets, whole-grain bread slice and sugar-free gelatin or fresh baked cookies.

Wednesday: Hamburger goulash or poppy seed chicken with rice, spinach salad, buttered corn, whole-grain bun or bread slice, banana or ambrosia dessert.

Thursday: Ham slice or roasted chicken thighs, sweet potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and blushing pears or chocolate pie.

Friday: Chicken salad or fried fish, pork and beans, cucumber and onion salad, whole-grain bread, crackers or bun and fresh orange or iced orange cake.