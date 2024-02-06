All sections
FeaturesJune 11, 2022

Senior Center Menus for Jun 13-17

Monday: Taco salad or turkey bacon salad, beans and corn, tortilla chips, whole-grain crackers and chilled tropical frit or mixed berry crisp.

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Taco salad or turkey bacon salad, beans and corn, tortilla chips, whole-grain crackers and chilled tropical frit or mixed berry crisp.

Tuesday: Chicken tenders or pork cutlet, potato salad, sweet and sour beets, whole-grain bread slice and sugar-free gelatin or fresh baked cookies.

Wednesday: Hamburger goulash or poppy seed chicken with rice, spinach salad, buttered corn, whole-grain bun or bread slice, banana or ambrosia dessert.

Thursday: Ham slice or roasted chicken thighs, sweet potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and blushing pears or chocolate pie.

Friday: Chicken salad or fried fish, pork and beans, cucumber and onion salad, whole-grain bread, crackers or bun and fresh orange or iced orange cake.

Jackson

Monday: Sloppy Joe on bun or chicken fritter, Tater Tots, broccoli, hot roll and pineapple tidbits or ice cream.

Tuesday: Fish sandwich on bun or beef ravioli, three-bean salad, baby carrots, hot roll and apricots.

Wednesday: Pork loin/chop or cheeseburger on bun, scalloped potatoes, cauliflower, hot roll and peach crisp.

Thursday: Chicken and dressing or pork fritter, green beans, corn, hot roll and cinnamon applesauce.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or pulled pork on bun, baked potato, spinach salad, cornbread and blushing pears.

Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.

