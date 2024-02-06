All sections
FeaturesJuly 7, 2018

Senior Center Menus for July 9 through 13

Monday: Sweet 'n sour chicken or onion and mushroom chopped steak, brown rice, Oriental blend vegetables, veggie egg roll, whole-grain hot roll and baked pineapple or oatmeal cake. Tuesday: Chicken Parmesan with pasta and marinara or tater tot bake, garden salad, whole kernel corn, whole-grain garlic bread and citrus fruit salad or coconut dessert...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Sweet 'n sour chicken or onion and mushroom chopped steak, brown rice, Oriental blend vegetables, veggie egg roll, whole-grain hot roll and baked pineapple or oatmeal cake.

Tuesday: Chicken Parmesan with pasta and marinara or tater tot bake, garden salad, whole kernel corn, whole-grain garlic bread and citrus fruit salad or coconut dessert.

Wednesday: Pulled pork or open face roast beef, baked beans, mashed potatoes, whole-grain bun or bread and chilled apricots or peach dump cake.

Thursday: Ham and beans or chicken alfredo, spinach, tomato and cucumber salad, cornbread or whole-grain crackers and pears and cottage cheese or lemon pie.

Friday: Baked and fried fish or sub sandwich, potato salad, carrot raisin salad, whole-grain bread or bun and applesauce or ice cream and cookie.

Chaffee

Monday: Chuck-wagon steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, seasoned spinach, hot roll and fruit or Texas sheet cake.

Tuesday: Spaghetti, garden salad, green beans, garlic roll and applesauce bar.

Wednesday: Meatloaf, corn, parsley potatoes, hot roll and fruit or bread pudding.

Thursday: Chef salad with ham, egg and cheese, marinated veggies, crackers and ambrosia.

Friday: Night meal: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, Tuscan-blend vegetables, hot roll and peach crisp.

Jackson

Monday: Meatballs with gravy or chicken fritter, long-grain rice with gravy, whole-grain roll, peas and carrots, cauliflower with cheese sauce and ice cream or Mandarin oranges.

Tuesday: Chicken and dumplings or sliced ham, green beans, sliced tomatoes, cornbread or whole-grain roll, vinegar coleslaw and applesauce.

Wednesday: Vegetable beef soup or chili with beef, ham and cheese sandwich, tater tots, crackers and sliced apples or apple pie.

Thursday: Sliced turkey or pork fritter, gravy, savory dressing, winter-blend veggies, whole-grain roll and peach crisp.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or brat with peppers and onions, potato salad, coleslaw, cornbread or bun and sugar-free Jell-o with fruit.

Community
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

