Senior Center Menus for July 9 through 13

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Sweet 'n sour chicken or onion and mushroom chopped steak, brown rice, Oriental blend vegetables, veggie egg roll, whole-grain hot roll and baked pineapple or oatmeal cake.

Tuesday: Chicken Parmesan with pasta and marinara or tater tot bake, garden salad, whole kernel corn, whole-grain garlic bread and citrus fruit salad or coconut dessert.

Wednesday: Pulled pork or open face roast beef, baked beans, mashed potatoes, whole-grain bun or bread and chilled apricots or peach dump cake.

Thursday: Ham and beans or chicken alfredo, spinach, tomato and cucumber salad, cornbread or whole-grain crackers and pears and cottage cheese or lemon pie.

Friday: Baked and fried fish or sub sandwich, potato salad, carrot raisin salad, whole-grain bread or bun and applesauce or ice cream and cookie.

Chaffee

Monday: Chuck-wagon steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, seasoned spinach, hot roll and fruit or Texas sheet cake.

Tuesday: Spaghetti, garden salad, green beans, garlic roll and applesauce bar.