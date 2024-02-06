All sections
FeaturesJuly 6, 2019

Senior Center menus for July 8-12, 2019

Senior Center menus for July 8-12, 2019

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Chicken and rice or Mexican casserole, California-blend veggies, sweet peas, whole-grain bread slice and mixed fruit or ice cream and cookie.

Tuesday: Sweet and sour meatballs or chicken Parmesan, buttered egg noodles, corn O'Brien, Brussels sprouts, whole-grain garlic bread and apple crisp or cherry delight.

Wednesday: Ham and beans or hot chicken salad, cooked cabbage, tomatoes and zucchini, cornbread or whole-grain crackers, and cottage cheese and pineapple or Texas sheet cake.

Thursday: Pulled pork or beef liver and onions, mashed potatoes, fruited lime gelatin, spinach salad, whole-grain bun or hot roll and blushing pears or blueberry pie.

Friday: Fish sandwich on bun or Reuben casserole, oven-fried potatoes with peppers and onions, creamy coleslaw, whole-grain bun or bread and applesauce or iced cake.

Chaffee

Monday: BBQ riblet, parsley potatoes, broccoli with cheese, hot roll and fruit or cherry bar.

Tuesday: Chopped steak with mushrooms and onions, mashed potatoes, Catalina vegetable, hot roll and raisin bar.

Wednesday: Turkey and gravy, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, hot roll and pear crisp.

Thursday: Chef salad (ham, egg and cheese), lettuce and tomato, cucumber and onions, crackers and banana split fluff.

Friday: Night meal: Chicken and dumplings, yam patty, green beans, hot roll and fruit or peach cobbler.

Jackson

Monday: Chicken fritter or beef liver, mashed potatoes, beef gravy, peas and carrots, whole-grain roll and apricots or assorted ice cream.

Tuesday: Glazed ham slice or sliced turkey, cornbread dressing, sweet potatoes, sliced tomatoes, whole-grain roll, chicken gravy and banana.

Wednesday: Meatloaf or brown-sugar pork loin, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, whole-grain roll, gravy and sliced apples or apple pie.

Thursday: BBQ chicken or country fried steak, scalloped potatoes, mixed veggies, whole-grain roll, white gravy and mixed fruit.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or BBQ pork on bun, garden salad, seasoned wedges, cornbread and pineapple or emerald isle salad.

Community
