Senior Center Menus for July 6 through 10

Friday: BBQ riblet on bun or fried fish with hush puppies, potato salad, sliced tomatoes, coleslaw, whole-grain bun or bread and fresh melon dessert or cook's choice dessert.

Jackson

Monday: Chicken fritter or brown-sugar pork loin, baked beans, buttered carrots, whole-grain roll and peaches or assorted ice cream.

Tuesday: BBQ chicken or meatballs and gravy, macaroni and cheese, Lima Beans, sliced tomatoes, whole-grain roll and sugar-free pudding with fruit.

Wednesday: Spaghetti with meatsauce or chicken potpie, garden salad, buttered corn, garlic bread and sliced apples or apple crisp.

Thursday: Ham and beans or chili mac, spinach salad, fried potatoes, cornbread and mixed fruit.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or cheeseburger on bun, sweet potato wedges, broccoli salad, cornbread and birthday cake.