featuresJuly 4, 2020
Senior Center Menus for July 6 through 10
Senior Centers are open for delivery and carryout only.

Senior Centers are open for delivery and carryout only.

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Ground beef Stroganoff or chicken Parmesan, buttered noodles, Lima beans, seasoned cauliflower, whole-grain bread slice and blushing pears or chilled creamy fruit.

Tuesday: Roast Pork with gravy or French dip sandwich, sweet potatoes, cooked cabbage, whole-grain hot roll and chilled pineapple or apple streusel cake.

Wednesday: Meatballs in gravy or sweet and sour chicken, long-grain rice, California-blend vegetables, cucumber salad, whole-grain hot roll and Mandarin oranges or angel food cake.

Thursday: Oven-fried chicken or country-fried seak, mashed potatoes, cooked carrots, lettuce salad, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free pudding with peaches or blackberry cobbler.

Friday: BBQ riblet on bun or fried fish with hush puppies, potato salad, sliced tomatoes, coleslaw, whole-grain bun or bread and fresh melon dessert or cook's choice dessert.

Jackson

Monday: Chicken fritter or brown-sugar pork loin, baked beans, buttered carrots, whole-grain roll and peaches or assorted ice cream.

Tuesday: BBQ chicken or meatballs and gravy, macaroni and cheese, Lima Beans, sliced tomatoes, whole-grain roll and sugar-free pudding with fruit.

Wednesday: Spaghetti with meatsauce or chicken potpie, garden salad, buttered corn, garlic bread and sliced apples or apple crisp.

Thursday: Ham and beans or chili mac, spinach salad, fried potatoes, cornbread and mixed fruit.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or cheeseburger on bun, sweet potato wedges, broccoli salad, cornbread and birthday cake.

