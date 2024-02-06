Senior Center Menus for July 6-9

Cape Girardeau Senior Center is open for carryout and delivery only.
Monday: Closed for July 4th holiday.
Tuesday: Scrambled eggs and sausage patty or chicken tenders, baked hash browns with onions, biscuit and gravy, orange juice, bran muffin and citrus fruit dessert.
Wednesday: Chicken and rice or beef Tater Tot casserole, squash blend, garden lettuce salad, whole-grain hot roll and baked pineapple or pineapple right side up cake.
Thursday: Salisbury steak or Polish sausage, mashed potatoes, sauerkraut, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and mixed berry crisp or coconut delight.
Friday: Crispy chicken sandwich on bun or fried fish with hush puppies, seasoned potato wedges, coleslaw, whole-grain bun or bread and Mandarin oranges or ice cherry cake.
Tuesday: Pulled pork with bun or chicken potpie, Tater Tots, vegetable blend, whole-grain roll and ice cream or fruit.
Wednesday: Kettle beef or chicken fritters, mashed potatoes, diced carrots, hot roll and peach pie or pears.
Thursday: Oven-fried chicken or country-fried steak, mashed potatoes, California-blend vegetables, tortilla chips and pudding or applesauce.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or beef ravioli, baked beans, coleslaw, cornbread and cheesecake or apricots.
Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.
