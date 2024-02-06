All sections
July 29, 2023

Senior Center Menus for July 31 through Aug. 4

Monday: Chicken tenders or ham and cheese on croissant with soup, green peas, broccoli salad, whole-grain bread and blushing pears or fresh baked cookies. Tuesday: Open-faced roast beef with mashed potatoes or chicken Alfredo pasta bake, green beans, fried okra, whole-grain bread and Mandarin oranges or Texas sheet cake...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Chicken tenders or ham and cheese on croissant with soup, green peas, broccoli salad, whole-grain bread and blushing pears or fresh baked cookies.

Tuesday: Open-faced roast beef with mashed potatoes or chicken Alfredo pasta bake, green beans, fried okra, whole-grain bread and Mandarin oranges or Texas sheet cake.

Wednesday: Glazed hame slice or Carolina-gold chicken breast, scalloped potatoes, California-blend veggies, orange-fluff salad, whole-grain hot roll and chilled pineapple or banana pudding.

Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or stuffed bell pepper, buttered corn, pickled beet salad, whole-grain hot roll and hot apples and rains or honeybun cake.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or smothered bratwurst, mixed beans, sliced fresh tomatoes, cornbread or whole'-grain bun and sugar-free peach crisp or apple dessert.

Jackson

Monday: Meat balls with gravy or chicken livers, baked potato, green beans, roll and blushing pears or ice cream.

Tuesday: Roasted chicken or burrito, baby bakers potatoes, Brussels sprouts, hot roll and banana pudding or pears.

Wednesday: Sweet and sour chicken or meatballs over rice, vegetable blend coleslaw, roll and Mandarin oranges.

Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or country fried steak, peas and carrots, spinach salad, biscuit and cottage cheese with peaches.

Friday: Cheeseburger or fried or baked fish, sliced tomatoes, potato wedges, cornbread, mixed fruit and birthday cake.

Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.

Community
