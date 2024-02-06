Senior Center Menus for July 3-7

Jackson

Monday: Ham and cheese sandwich on a croissant or pulled pork on bun, potato salad, beets and Mandarin oranges or ice cream.

Tuesday: Closed for July 4th holiday.

Wednesday: Roast chicken or burrito, baby bakers potatoes, Brussels sprouts, hot roll and banana pudding or pears.

Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or country-fried steak, peas and carrots, spinach salad, biscuit and cottage cheese with peaches.

Friday: Cheeseburger or fried or baked fish, sliced tomatoes, potato wedges, cornbread and mixed fruit or birthday cake.

Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.