Senior Center Menus for July 3-7

Monday: Barbecue riblet or beef and macaroni casserole, baked beans, coleslaw, whole-grain bun or bread and chilled tropical fruit or blackberry cobbler.
Tuesday: Closed for July 4th holiday.
Wednesday: Spaghetti and meat sauce or southwest ]salad with chicken, buttered corn, garden salad, garlic bread and chilled mixed fruit or lemon bar.
Thursday: Homemade meat loaf or open-faced turkey sandwich, mashed potatoes, vegetable blend, whole-grain hot roll and mixed fruit dessert or gooey butter cake.
Friday: Pulled pork or fried fish sesame green beans, whole-grain bun or bread and Mandarin oranges or strawberry gelatin dessert.
Monday: Ham and cheese sandwich on a croissant or pulled pork on bun, potato salad, beets and Mandarin oranges or ice cream.
Tuesday: Closed for July 4th holiday.
Wednesday: Roast chicken or burrito, baby bakers potatoes, Brussels sprouts, hot roll and banana pudding or pears.
Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or country-fried steak, peas and carrots, spinach salad, biscuit and cottage cheese with peaches.
Friday: Cheeseburger or fried or baked fish, sliced tomatoes, potato wedges, cornbread and mixed fruit or birthday cake.
Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.