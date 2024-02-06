All sections
FeaturesJuly 1, 2023

Senior Center Menus for July 3-7

Monday: Barbecue riblet or beef and macaroni casserole, baked beans, coleslaw, whole-grain bun or bread and chilled tropical fruit or blackberry cobbler. Tuesday: Closed for July 4th holiday. Wednesday: Spaghetti and meat sauce or southwest ]salad with chicken, buttered corn, garden salad, garlic bread and chilled mixed fruit or lemon bar...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Barbecue riblet or beef and macaroni casserole, baked beans, coleslaw, whole-grain bun or bread and chilled tropical fruit or blackberry cobbler.

Tuesday: Closed for July 4th holiday.

Wednesday: Spaghetti and meat sauce or southwest ]salad with chicken, buttered corn, garden salad, garlic bread and chilled mixed fruit or lemon bar.

Thursday: Homemade meat loaf or open-faced turkey sandwich, mashed potatoes, vegetable blend, whole-grain hot roll and mixed fruit dessert or gooey butter cake.

Friday: Pulled pork or fried fish sesame green beans, whole-grain bun or bread and Mandarin oranges or strawberry gelatin dessert.

Jackson

Monday: Ham and cheese sandwich on a croissant or pulled pork on bun, potato salad, beets and Mandarin oranges or ice cream.

Tuesday: Closed for July 4th holiday.

Wednesday: Roast chicken or burrito, baby bakers potatoes, Brussels sprouts, hot roll and banana pudding or pears.

Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or country-fried steak, peas and carrots, spinach salad, biscuit and cottage cheese with peaches.

Friday: Cheeseburger or fried or baked fish, sliced tomatoes, potato wedges, cornbread and mixed fruit or birthday cake.

Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.

