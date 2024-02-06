Senior Center Menus for July 27 through 31

Friday: Baked or fried fish or chili dog, sweet and sour beets, whole-grain bread and Mandarin oranges or orange cake.

Jackson

Monday: Chicken fritter or Salisbury steak, bread dressing, vegetable blend, buttered corn, whole-grain roll and mixed fruit or assorted ice cream.

Tuesday: Spaghetti with meat sauce or pork fritter, garden salad, Italian-blend veggies, garlic bread and apple crisp.

Wednesday: Ham and beans or chicken potpie, spinach salad, sliced tomatoes, cornbread and peaches or peach pie.

Thursday: Cheeseburger on bun or brat on bun, potato chips, baked beans, coleslaw and citrus fruit.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or beef hot dog on bun, seasoned wedges, pickled beets, pinto beans, cornbread and brownies or apricots.