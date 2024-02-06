Senior Center Menus for July 27 through 31

Senior Centers are open for carryout and delivery only.
Monday; Scrambled eggs, sausage patty, biscuit and gravy, hash browns with onions, bran muffin, orange juice and grapes.
Tuesday: Ham and beans or chicken livers, tomatoes, oven-fried potatoes, cornbread or crackers and mixed fruit dessert of lemon pineapple cake.
Wednesday: BBQ chicken or pulled pork, sweet potato wedges, coleslaw, whole-grain bread or bun and sugar-free apple crisp and southern ambrosia.
Thursday: Meatloaf or chicken tenders, mashed potatoes, green beans, glazed carrots, whole-grain hot roll and warm spiced peaches or cherry pie.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or chili dog, sweet and sour beets, whole-grain bread and Mandarin oranges or orange cake.
Monday: Chicken fritter or Salisbury steak, bread dressing, vegetable blend, buttered corn, whole-grain roll and mixed fruit or assorted ice cream.
Tuesday: Spaghetti with meat sauce or pork fritter, garden salad, Italian-blend veggies, garlic bread and apple crisp.
Wednesday: Ham and beans or chicken potpie, spinach salad, sliced tomatoes, cornbread and peaches or peach pie.
Thursday: Cheeseburger on bun or brat on bun, potato chips, baked beans, coleslaw and citrus fruit.
Friday: Fried or baked fish or beef hot dog on bun, seasoned wedges, pickled beets, pinto beans, cornbread and brownies or apricots.
