All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
featuresJuly 24, 2021
Senior Center Menus for July 26-30
Cape Girardeau Senior Center is open for carryout and delivery only. Monday: Ham slice or poppy seed chicken casserole, sweet potatoes, black-eyed peas, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-freed baked pineapple or Oreo cheesecake. Tuesday: Barbecued chicken or bell pepper steak, oven-fried okra, golden hominy, whole-grain hot roll and chilled apricots or dusted lemon bar...

Cape Girardeau Senior Center is open for carryout and delivery only.

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Ham slice or poppy seed chicken casserole, sweet potatoes, black-eyed peas, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-freed baked pineapple or Oreo cheesecake.

Tuesday: Barbecued chicken or bell pepper steak, oven-fried okra, golden hominy, whole-grain hot roll and chilled apricots or dusted lemon bar.

Wednesday: Smothered pork or chicken Alfredo, Lima beans, pickled beets, whole-grain bread and banana pudding with cookies.

Thursday: Homemade meatloaf or chicken breast, chantilly potatoes, green beans, tossed garden salad, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free apple crisp or blackberry cobbler.

Friday: Cheeseburger on bun or fried fish with hush puppies, zucchini and tomatoes, potato salad, pickles and onions and chilled plums or orange poke cake.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Jackson

Monday: Chicken tenders or Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, vegetable blend, hot roll and ice cream or apricots.

Tuesday: Baked chicken or pork fritter, savory dressing, green beans, corn, whole-grain roll and pineapple tidbits.

Wednesday: Meatballs or enchiladas, long-grain rice, peas and carrots, seasoned cauliflower, hot roll and pudding or fruit.

Thursday: Chili mac or chicken livers, garden salad, Tater Tots, Lima beans, whole-grain roll and peaches.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or Italian sausage on bun, seasoned wedges, coleslaw, cornbread and Mandarin oranges.

Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
featuresJuly 27
Stay away from this
featuresJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
featuresJuly 27
Reflections on the death of Jerome 'Dizzy' Dean
featuresJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

Check out our AI Policy. For story submissions, click here. If you have corrections or notes, use this link. Comments are coming soon with our new platform.

Related
Captured on Film
featuresJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
featuresJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
featuresJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
featuresJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
featuresJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
featuresJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Captured on film 7-20-24
featuresJuly 20
Captured on film 7-20-24
Wasson column 7-20-24: God is in control
featuresJuly 20
Wasson column 7-20-24: God is in control
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy