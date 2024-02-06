Senior Center Menus for July 26-30

Cape Girardeau Senior Center is open for carryout and delivery only.
Monday: Ham slice or poppy seed chicken casserole, sweet potatoes, black-eyed peas, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-freed baked pineapple or Oreo cheesecake.
Tuesday: Barbecued chicken or bell pepper steak, oven-fried okra, golden hominy, whole-grain hot roll and chilled apricots or dusted lemon bar.
Wednesday: Smothered pork or chicken Alfredo, Lima beans, pickled beets, whole-grain bread and banana pudding with cookies.
Thursday: Homemade meatloaf or chicken breast, chantilly potatoes, green beans, tossed garden salad, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free apple crisp or blackberry cobbler.
Friday: Cheeseburger on bun or fried fish with hush puppies, zucchini and tomatoes, potato salad, pickles and onions and chilled plums or orange poke cake.
Monday: Chicken tenders or Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, vegetable blend, hot roll and ice cream or apricots.
Tuesday: Baked chicken or pork fritter, savory dressing, green beans, corn, whole-grain roll and pineapple tidbits.
Wednesday: Meatballs or enchiladas, long-grain rice, peas and carrots, seasoned cauliflower, hot roll and pudding or fruit.
Thursday: Chili mac or chicken livers, garden salad, Tater Tots, Lima beans, whole-grain roll and peaches.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or Italian sausage on bun, seasoned wedges, coleslaw, cornbread and Mandarin oranges.
Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
Check out our AI Policy. For story submissions, click here. If you have corrections or notes, use this link. Comments are coming soon with our new platform.