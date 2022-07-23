All sections
July 23, 2022

Senior Center Menus for July 25-29

Monday: Cheeseburger on bun and potato wedges or chicken livers with mashed potatoes and gravy, zucchini and tomatoes, lettuce and tomatoes, bun or hot roll and pineapple tidbits or brownie. Tuesday: Ham and beans or crispy-baked chicken, oven-fried potatoes and onions, seasoned cabbage, cornbread and crackers and mixed fruit dessert or coconut delight...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Cheeseburger on bun and potato wedges or chicken livers with mashed potatoes and gravy, zucchini and tomatoes, lettuce and tomatoes, bun or hot roll and pineapple tidbits or brownie.

Tuesday: Ham and beans or crispy-baked chicken, oven-fried potatoes and onions, seasoned cabbage, cornbread and crackers and mixed fruit dessert or coconut delight.

Wednesday: Chicken Parmesan with pasta and sauce or meatballs with gravy over buttered noodles, Italian-blend veggies, garden salad, whole-grain garlic bread and Mandarin oranges or cherry dump cake.

Thursday: Meatloaf or glazed chicken, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, orange-fluff salad, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free apple crisp or Oreo cheesecake.

Friday: Crunch fish or smothered bratwurst, baked beans, coleslaw, whole-grain bread slice and cinnamon applesauce or chocolate cake with peanut butter icing.

Jackson

Monday: Ground-beef stroganoff over egg noodles or chicken casserole, peas, beets, hot roll and fruit or ice cream.

Tuesday: Barbecued riblet on bun or cheeseburger, potato wedges, coleslaw, sliced tomatoes and peaches.

Wednesday: Chicken and dumplings or pork fritters, seasoned cabbage, corn, hot roll and fruit or peach cobbler.

Thursday: Meatloaf or lasagna, mashed potatoes, green beans, hot roll and pears.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or ham and cheese sandwich, baked potato, cucumbers and onions and banana pudding or fruit.

Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.

Community
