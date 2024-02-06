All sections
FeaturesJuly 22, 2023

Senior Center Menus for July 24-28

Cape Griardeau/Scott City

Monday: Chicken salad or sub sandwich on bun, potato chips, sweet and sour beets, cucumber and onion salad, whole-grain crackers and bananas and strawberries or strawberry shortcake.

Tuesday: Chicken casserole with rice or beef taco salad, garden salad, Lima beans, whole-grain bread and emerald isle dessert.

Wednesday: Ham and beans or chicken livers, fried potatoes and onions, tomatoes & zucchini, cornbread or whole-grain crackers and chilled peach slices or cherry cake.

Thursday: Homemade meatloaf or roasted chicken thighs, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, whole-grain hot roll and cinnamon applesauce or coconut delight.

Friday: Beef patty melt or fried fish with hush puppies, seasoned potato wedges, savory carrots, pineapple coleslaw and fresh apple slices or blonde brownie.

Jackson

Monday: Pork chop or Polish sausage on bun, scalloped potatoes broccoli, kraut, hot roll and fruit salad or ice cream.

Tuesday: Chicken sandwich on bun or barbecue riblit, potato chips, carrots, cucumbers and onions and Jell-O with pears.

Wednesday: Pasta with meat sauce or Italian sausage on bun, garden salad, Italian-blend veggies, garlic bread and pineapple.

Thursday: Baked chicken or Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, hot roll and fruit cocktail.

Friday: Pulled pork on bun or fried or baked fish, baked beans, coleslaw, hush puppies and sliced apples or apple pie.

Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.

