Senior Center Menus for July 24-28

Monday: Chicken salad or sub sandwich on bun, potato chips, sweet and sour beets, cucumber and onion salad, whole-grain crackers and bananas and strawberries or strawberry shortcake.
Tuesday: Chicken casserole with rice or beef taco salad, garden salad, Lima beans, whole-grain bread and emerald isle dessert.
Wednesday: Ham and beans or chicken livers, fried potatoes and onions, tomatoes & zucchini, cornbread or whole-grain crackers and chilled peach slices or cherry cake.
Thursday: Homemade meatloaf or roasted chicken thighs, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, whole-grain hot roll and cinnamon applesauce or coconut delight.
Friday: Beef patty melt or fried fish with hush puppies, seasoned potato wedges, savory carrots, pineapple coleslaw and fresh apple slices or blonde brownie.
Monday: Pork chop or Polish sausage on bun, scalloped potatoes broccoli, kraut, hot roll and fruit salad or ice cream.
Tuesday: Chicken sandwich on bun or barbecue riblit, potato chips, carrots, cucumbers and onions and Jell-O with pears.
Wednesday: Pasta with meat sauce or Italian sausage on bun, garden salad, Italian-blend veggies, garlic bread and pineapple.
Thursday: Baked chicken or Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, hot roll and fruit cocktail.
Friday: Pulled pork on bun or fried or baked fish, baked beans, coleslaw, hush puppies and sliced apples or apple pie.
Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.