FeaturesJuly 20, 2019

Senior Center Menus for July 22-26

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Cheeseburger or smothered bratwurst, seasoned tater tots, steam zucchini, whole-grain bun and cinnamon applesauce or lemonade cake.

Tuesday: BBQ pork chop or chopped steak with bacon and onion gravy, baked potato, Brussels sprouts, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free peach crisp or blonde brownie.

Wednesday: Chicken tenders with mac-n-cheese or ham and scalloped potato bake, baked beans, seasoned broccoli, whole-grain bread and banana or banana pudding.

Thursday: roasted chicken thighs or kettle beef, mashed potatoes, cauliflower with cheese, pickled beets, whole-grain roll or crackers and chilled pears or oatmeal pie.

Friday: Cheese ravioli with meat sauce or fried catfish, buttered corn, garden salad, whole-grain breadstick and fresh grapes or cherry dump cake.

Chaffee

Monday: Salisbury steak or liver and onions, mashed potatoes, sliced carrots, hot roll and apple crisp.

Tuesday: Ham and beans, tomato salad, spinach, cornbread and lemon delite.

Wednesday: Roast beef with gravy, mashed potatoes, Prince Edward blend, hot roll and fruit or coconut cake.

Thursday: Fried chicken, broccoli salad, Capri vegetables, hot roll and fruit or carrot cake.

Friday: Taco salad with seasoned beef and cheese, lettuce, tomato, corn salsa, taco chips and Monica's fruit salad.

Jackson

Monday: Chicken Parmesan or cook's choice, buttered noodles, Italian blend vegetables, garden salad, garlic bread and pears or assorted ice cream.

Tuesday: Savory meatloaf or Polish sausage, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, black-eyed peas, hot roll and fresh oranges.

Wednesday: Chicken casserole or hamburger stroganoff, baked beans, pea salad, buttered noodles, whole-grain roll and peaches or peach pie.

Thursday: Kettle beef or chicken pot pie, mashed potatoes, buttered corn, steamed broccoli with cheese sauce, whole-grain roll and pears.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or sloppy Joe, seasoned wedges, green beans, cornbread and apricots or cheesecake.

