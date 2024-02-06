Senior Center Menus for July 22-26

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Cheeseburger or smothered bratwurst, seasoned tater tots, steam zucchini, whole-grain bun and cinnamon applesauce or lemonade cake.

Tuesday: BBQ pork chop or chopped steak with bacon and onion gravy, baked potato, Brussels sprouts, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free peach crisp or blonde brownie.

Wednesday: Chicken tenders with mac-n-cheese or ham and scalloped potato bake, baked beans, seasoned broccoli, whole-grain bread and banana or banana pudding.

Thursday: roasted chicken thighs or kettle beef, mashed potatoes, cauliflower with cheese, pickled beets, whole-grain roll or crackers and chilled pears or oatmeal pie.

Friday: Cheese ravioli with meat sauce or fried catfish, buttered corn, garden salad, whole-grain breadstick and fresh grapes or cherry dump cake.

Chaffee

Monday: Salisbury steak or liver and onions, mashed potatoes, sliced carrots, hot roll and apple crisp.

Tuesday: Ham and beans, tomato salad, spinach, cornbread and lemon delite.