Senior Center Menus for Monday through Friday, July 22-26

Cape Girardeau/Scott City
Monday: Scrambled eggs and sausage patty or chicken tenders, hashbrowns with onions, biscuit and gravy, orange juice, citrus fruit salad and bran muffin.
Tuesday: Baked ziti or hot chicken salad, buttered corn, garden salad, garlic bread and pineapple or pineapple right-side-up cake.
Wednesday: Broccoli cheese soup with egg salad sandwich or meat and cheese pizza with baby carrots, Caesar salad, whole-grain bread and chilled grapes or Ambrosia fruit dessert.
Thursday: Ham slice with pineapple or chicken and dressing, sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts, whole-grain hot roll and Mandarin oranges or coconut delight.
Friday: Herb-roasted chicken drumsticks or fried fish, Tater Tots, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free peach crisp or cinnamon roll.
Jackson
Monday: Chicken tenders or egg roll, potato salad, beets, roll and fruit cocktail or ice cream.
Tuesday: Beef burrito or chicken gumbo soup, garden salad, crackers, black beans and corn and pears.
Wednesday: Chef salad or ham and cheese on croissant, carrots, potato chips, crackers and Mandarin oranges.
Thursday: Chicken Cordon Bleu or stuffed peppers, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll and peaches or peach cobbler.
Friday: Fried or baked fish or brat on bun, seasoned wedges, coleslaw and fruit salad or brownie.
