Senior Center Menus for Monday through Friday, July 22-26

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Scrambled eggs and sausage patty or chicken tenders, hashbrowns with onions, biscuit and gravy, orange juice, citrus fruit salad and bran muffin.

Tuesday: Baked ziti or hot chicken salad, buttered corn, garden salad, garlic bread and pineapple or pineapple right-side-up cake.

Wednesday: Broccoli cheese soup with egg salad sandwich or meat and cheese pizza with baby carrots, Caesar salad, whole-grain bread and chilled grapes or Ambrosia fruit dessert.

Thursday: Ham slice with pineapple or chicken and dressing, sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts, whole-grain hot roll and Mandarin oranges or coconut delight.

Friday: Herb-roasted chicken drumsticks or fried fish, Tater Tots, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free peach crisp or cinnamon roll.