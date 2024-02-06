All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
CommunityJuly 20, 2024

Senior Center Menus for Monday through Friday, July 22-26

Discover the delectable senior center menus for Cape Girardeau and Jackson from July 22-26, featuring a variety of nutritious and delicious options for every palate.

story image illustation

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Scrambled eggs and sausage patty or chicken tenders, hashbrowns with onions, biscuit and gravy, orange juice, citrus fruit salad and bran muffin.

Tuesday: Baked ziti or hot chicken salad, buttered corn, garden salad, garlic bread and pineapple or pineapple right-side-up cake.

Wednesday: Broccoli cheese soup with egg salad sandwich or meat and cheese pizza with baby carrots, Caesar salad, whole-grain bread and chilled grapes or Ambrosia fruit dessert.

Thursday: Ham slice with pineapple or chicken and dressing, sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts, whole-grain hot roll and Mandarin oranges or coconut delight.

Friday: Herb-roasted chicken drumsticks or fried fish, Tater Tots, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free peach crisp or cinnamon roll.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Jackson

Monday: Chicken tenders or egg roll, potato salad, beets, roll and fruit cocktail or ice cream.

Tuesday: Beef burrito or chicken gumbo soup, garden salad, crackers, black beans and corn and pears.

Wednesday: Chef salad or ham and cheese on croissant, carrots, potato chips, crackers and Mandarin oranges.

Thursday: Chicken Cordon Bleu or stuffed peppers, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll and peaches or peach cobbler.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or brat on bun, seasoned wedges, coleslaw and fruit salad or brownie.

Story Tags
Menus
Advertisement
Related
CommunityMar. 15
Through the Woods: Is this a spider?
CommunityMar. 15
Scott City Musings: Memories in Baldy Valley
CommunityMar. 15
Adopt Dodger 3-15-25
CommunityMar. 15
Senior Center Menus for March 17-21

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Senior Moments Column: Making the Most of My Year
CommunityMar. 15
Senior Moments Column: Making the Most of My Year
Notre Dame Regional High School brings ‘The Sound of Music’ to life for its centennial celebration
CommunityMar. 13
Notre Dame Regional High School brings ‘The Sound of Music’ to life for its centennial celebration
SEMO student composer Stephen Casey wins top honor with 'The Dear King'
CommunityMar. 13
SEMO student composer Stephen Casey wins top honor with 'The Dear King'
Photo gallery: 2025 Health and Wellness Expo activates crowd
CommunityMar. 12
Photo gallery: 2025 Health and Wellness Expo activates crowd
Celebrate patriotism: Submit your nominee for the 2025 Southeast Missourian Spirit of America Award
CommunityMar. 11
Celebrate patriotism: Submit your nominee for the 2025 Southeast Missourian Spirit of America Award
Faces of Southeast Missouri: Gerald "Jerry" Richards
CommunityMar. 11
Faces of Southeast Missouri: Gerald "Jerry" Richards
Brazilian rhythms meet jazz improvisation: José Gobbo to perform in Underground Jazz Series
CommunityMar. 10
Brazilian rhythms meet jazz improvisation: José Gobbo to perform in Underground Jazz Series
Celebrating 70 years: Altrusa of Poplar Bluff prepares for milestone anniversary
CommunityMar. 9
Celebrating 70 years: Altrusa of Poplar Bluff prepares for milestone anniversary
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy