Senior Center Menus for July 20 through 24

Senior centers are open for delivery and carryout only.
Monday: Salisbury steak or Polish sausage, mashed potatoes, sauerkraut, steamed broccoli, whole-grain bread and blushing pears or assorted cookies.
Tuesday: Tacos or ham slice, seasoned pinto beans, hominy, garden salad, whole-grain bread slice and tropical fruit or cookies and cream.
Wednesday: Pork chop or hot chicken salad, sweet potatoes, seasoned cauliflower, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free peach crisp or German chocolate cake.
Thursday: Chicken and dressing or cabbage roll, green beans, buttered corn, whole-grain hot roll and cinnamon applesauce or coconut cream pie.
Friday: Chicken salad or fried fish with hush puppies, baked beans, marinated vegetables, whole-grain bread or croissant and sugar-free gelatin with bananas or cook's choice dessert.
Monday: Pineapple ham or Polish sausage, mashed potatoes, black-eyed peas, sauerkraut, whole-grain roll and pears or assorted ice cream.
Tuesday: Baked chicken or country fried steak, macaroni and tomatoes, peas and carrots, whole-grain roll and pineapple tidbits or cherry crisp.
Wednesday: Sliced turkey or beef liver, buttered noodles, garden slaad, pickled beets, whole-grain roll and peaches or peach pie.
Thursday: Savory meatloaf or honey mustard chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain roll and Mandarin oranges.
Friday: Fried or baked fish or ham and cheese croissant, three-bean salad, potato salad, cornbread and mixed fruit or assorted cookies.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.