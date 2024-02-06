Senior Center Menus for July 20 through 24

Friday: Chicken salad or fried fish with hush puppies, baked beans, marinated vegetables, whole-grain bread or croissant and sugar-free gelatin with bananas or cook's choice dessert.

Jackson

Monday: Pineapple ham or Polish sausage, mashed potatoes, black-eyed peas, sauerkraut, whole-grain roll and pears or assorted ice cream.

Tuesday: Baked chicken or country fried steak, macaroni and tomatoes, peas and carrots, whole-grain roll and pineapple tidbits or cherry crisp.

Wednesday: Sliced turkey or beef liver, buttered noodles, garden slaad, pickled beets, whole-grain roll and peaches or peach pie.

Thursday: Savory meatloaf or honey mustard chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain roll and Mandarin oranges.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or ham and cheese croissant, three-bean salad, potato salad, cornbread and mixed fruit or assorted cookies.