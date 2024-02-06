Senior Center Menus for July 19-23

Cape Girardeau Senior Center is open for carryout and delivery only.
Monday: Saucy meatballs or chicken Parmesan, parsley buttered pasta, glazed carrots, buttered corn, garlic bread and Mandarin oranges or fresh-baked cookies.
Tuesday: Ham and beans or hot chicken salad, oven-fried potatoes with onions, cornbread and crackers and pears and cottage cheese or lemon-pineapple cake.
Wednesday: Chicken tenders or sloppy Joe, Tater Tots, seasoned spinach, whole-grain bread or bun and tropical fruit or gelatin-fruit dessert.
Thursday: Oven-fried chicken or country-fried steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, biscuit and warm cinnamon apples or cherry pie.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or smothered bratwurst, baked beans, creamy coleslaw, whole-grain bread or bun and spiced peaches or angel food cake.
Monday: Barbecued pork on bun or popcorn shrimp, seasoned wedges, Brussels sprouts, hot roll and ice cream or mixed fruit.
Tuesday: Beef or chicken vegetable soup or turkey and cheese croissant, crackers, coleslaw and blushing pears.
Wednesday: Fish sandwich or burritos with chili and cheese, Tater Tots, baby carrots and cherry crisp or mixed fruit.
Thursday: Meatloaf or chicken cordon bleu, mashed potatoes, green eans, hot roll and peaches.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or sloppy Joe, California-blend vegetables, green peas with onions, cornbread and citrus fruit.
Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.