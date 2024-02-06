All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
featuresJuly 17, 2021
Senior Center Menus for July 19-23
Cape Girardeau Senior Center is open for carryout and delivery only. Monday: Saucy meatballs or chicken Parmesan, parsley buttered pasta, glazed carrots, buttered corn, garlic bread and Mandarin oranges or fresh-baked cookies. Tuesday: Ham and beans or hot chicken salad, oven-fried potatoes with onions, cornbread and crackers and pears and cottage cheese or lemon-pineapple cake...

Cape Girardeau Senior Center is open for carryout and delivery only.

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Saucy meatballs or chicken Parmesan, parsley buttered pasta, glazed carrots, buttered corn, garlic bread and Mandarin oranges or fresh-baked cookies.

Tuesday: Ham and beans or hot chicken salad, oven-fried potatoes with onions, cornbread and crackers and pears and cottage cheese or lemon-pineapple cake.

Wednesday: Chicken tenders or sloppy Joe, Tater Tots, seasoned spinach, whole-grain bread or bun and tropical fruit or gelatin-fruit dessert.

Thursday: Oven-fried chicken or country-fried steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, biscuit and warm cinnamon apples or cherry pie.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or smothered bratwurst, baked beans, creamy coleslaw, whole-grain bread or bun and spiced peaches or angel food cake.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Jackson

Monday: Barbecued pork on bun or popcorn shrimp, seasoned wedges, Brussels sprouts, hot roll and ice cream or mixed fruit.

Tuesday: Beef or chicken vegetable soup or turkey and cheese croissant, crackers, coleslaw and blushing pears.

Wednesday: Fish sandwich or burritos with chili and cheese, Tater Tots, baby carrots and cherry crisp or mixed fruit.

Thursday: Meatloaf or chicken cordon bleu, mashed potatoes, green eans, hot roll and peaches.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or sloppy Joe, California-blend vegetables, green peas with onions, cornbread and citrus fruit.

Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
featuresJuly 27
Stay away from this
featuresJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
featuresJuly 27
Reflections on the death of Jerome 'Dizzy' Dean
featuresJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Story Links
Feedback Form
Related
Captured on Film
featuresJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
featuresJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
featuresJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
featuresJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
featuresJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
featuresJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Lincoln history column 7-20-24: Pie prank leads to shots fired
featuresJuly 20
Lincoln history column 7-20-24: Pie prank leads to shots fired
Horrell column 7-20-24: A strange looking insect
featuresJuly 20
Horrell column 7-20-24: A strange looking insect
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy