Senior Center Menus for July 17-21

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Sweet and sour meatballs or orange chicken, brown rice, egg roll, Asian-blend veggies, peas and carrots, whole-grain bread and chilled pineapple or pudding and cookie.

Tuesday: Swiss steak or Polish sausage, mashed potatoes, green beans, Caesar salad, whole-grain hot roll and spiced peaches or lemon meringue dessert.

Wednesday: Chicken Parmesan or stuffed cabbage casserole, hot buttered noodles, Italian-blend veggies, tossed salad, garlic bread and Mandarin oranges or iced orange cake.

Thursday: Pork chop supreme or chicken bacon ranch bake, sweet potatoes and apples, winter-blend veggies, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free apple crisp or peanut butter sheet cake.

Friday: Barbecue chicken or breaded fish filet, baked beans, coleslaw, whole-grain bread slice and gelatin with bananas or cookies and chilled watermelon.