All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
FeaturesJuly 15, 2023

Senior Center Menus for July 17-21

Monday: Sweet and sour meatballs or orange chicken, brown rice, egg roll, Asian-blend veggies, peas and carrots, whole-grain bread and chilled pineapple or pudding and cookie. Tuesday: Swiss steak or Polish sausage, mashed potatoes, green beans, Caesar salad, whole-grain hot roll and spiced peaches or lemon meringue dessert...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Sweet and sour meatballs or orange chicken, brown rice, egg roll, Asian-blend veggies, peas and carrots, whole-grain bread and chilled pineapple or pudding and cookie.

Tuesday: Swiss steak or Polish sausage, mashed potatoes, green beans, Caesar salad, whole-grain hot roll and spiced peaches or lemon meringue dessert.

Wednesday: Chicken Parmesan or stuffed cabbage casserole, hot buttered noodles, Italian-blend veggies, tossed salad, garlic bread and Mandarin oranges or iced orange cake.

Thursday: Pork chop supreme or chicken bacon ranch bake, sweet potatoes and apples, winter-blend veggies, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free apple crisp or peanut butter sheet cake.

Friday: Barbecue chicken or breaded fish filet, baked beans, coleslaw, whole-grain bread slice and gelatin with bananas or cookies and chilled watermelon.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Jackson

Monday: Chicken tenders or turkey and dressing, corn, California-blend veggies, hot roll and fruit or ice cream.

Tuesday: Meatloaf or pork fritter, mashed potatoes, green beans, hot roll and apple cobbler or sliced apples.

Wednesday: Ham slice or sweet and sour chicken, sweet potatoes, cauliflower, hot roll and pineapple.

Thursday: Ground beef stroganoff or chicken pot pie, mashed potatoes, veggie blend, coleslaw, hot roll and peaches.

Friday: Patty melt or fried or baked fish, potato wedges, carrots, cornbread and cinnamon applesauce.

Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
CommunityOct. 28
Get ready for a spooky night at the Lutheran Home's trunk-or...
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Cha...
CommunityOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
FeaturesJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
FeaturesJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy