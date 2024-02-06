All sections
FeaturesJuly 13, 2019

Senior Center Menus for July 15-19

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: BBQ riblet or patty melt, seasoned potato fries, California-blend veggies, whole-grain bread and chilled peaches or brownie.

Tuesday: Poppy seed chicken or Swiss steak, wile rice pilaf, peas and pearl onions, hot roll and mixed fruit or lemon bar.

Wednesday: Sausage rigatoni or sweet and sour chicken over rice, Italian-blend veggies, garden salad, whole-grain garlic bread and Mandarin oranges or southern ambrosia.

Thursday: Oven-fried chicken or open-face roast beef, mashed potatoes, seasoned green beans, tossed salad, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free apple crisp or coconut cream pie.

Friday: Crunchy fish or ham and cheese on croissant, potato salad, coleslaw, whole-grain bread and pineapple with coconut or angel food cake.

Chaffee

Monday: Polish sausage, kraut, pinto beans, cornbread and fruit or apple cake.

Tuesday: Stuffed pepper casserole, corn, broccoli, hot roll and blushing pears.

Wednesday: Savory chicken breast, beet salad, Au gratin potatoes, hot roll and orange pretzel dessert.

Thursday: Pork loin and gravy, mashed potatoes, peas, hot roll and pineapple crisp.

Friday: Catfish, French fries, coleslaw, bread and fruit or tornado cake.

Jackson

Monday: Brown-sugar pork loin or beef lasagna, mashed potatoes, green beans, garlic bread, beef gravy and peaches or assorted ice cream.

Tuesday: Taco salad with beef, lettuce, tomatoes cheese and chips or chicken fritter, refried beans, corn and black beans, peaches or cherry pie.

Wednesday: Salisbury steak or chicken livers, mashed potatoes, marinated Brussels sprouts, whole-grain roll, gravy and applesauce or assorted cookies.'

Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or chili mac, peas and carrots, sliced tomatoes, cornbread and apricots or brownies.

Friday: Fried or baked fish and hush puppies or hot dog on bun, potato salad, vinegar cole slaw, cornbread, macaroni and cheese and banana.

