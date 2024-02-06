Senior Center Menus for July 15-19

Wednesday: Savory chicken breast, beet salad, Au gratin potatoes, hot roll and orange pretzel dessert.

Thursday: Pork loin and gravy, mashed potatoes, peas, hot roll and pineapple crisp.

Friday: Catfish, French fries, coleslaw, bread and fruit or tornado cake.

Jackson

Monday: Brown-sugar pork loin or beef lasagna, mashed potatoes, green beans, garlic bread, beef gravy and peaches or assorted ice cream.

Tuesday: Taco salad with beef, lettuce, tomatoes cheese and chips or chicken fritter, refried beans, corn and black beans, peaches or cherry pie.

Wednesday: Salisbury steak or chicken livers, mashed potatoes, marinated Brussels sprouts, whole-grain roll, gravy and applesauce or assorted cookies.'

Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or chili mac, peas and carrots, sliced tomatoes, cornbread and apricots or brownies.

Friday: Fried or baked fish and hush puppies or hot dog on bun, potato salad, vinegar cole slaw, cornbread, macaroni and cheese and banana.