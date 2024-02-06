Senior Center Menus for July 13 through 17

Friday: Fish sandwich or smothered bratwurst, baked beans, seasoned potato wedges, coleslaw, whole-grain bun and emerald isle dessert.

Jackson

Monday: Salisbury steak or honey-mustard chicken, mashed potatoes, California veggies, whole-grain roll and applesauce or assorted ice cream.

Tuesday: Taco salad or breaded pork fritter, rice, black beans and corn and blushing pears or cheesecake.

Wednesday: BBQ pork wandwich or fish sandwich, baked beans, broccoli with cheese and sliced apples or apple pie.

Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or potato soup, green beans, carrots, cornbread or crackers and pineapple tidbits.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or sloppy Joes with bun, Tater Tots, coleslaw, cornbread and peaches or peach crisp.