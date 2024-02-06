Senior Center Menus for July 13 through 17

Senior centers are open for carryout and delivery only.
Monday: Apicot-glazed turkey slice or beef liver and onions, seasoned carrots, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free apple crisp.
Tuesday: Ham slice or roasted chicken thighs, scalloped potatoes, roasted Brussels sprouts, whole-grain hot roll, and pineapple with coconut or pineapple right-side-up cake.
Wednesday: Sausage mostaccioli, or poppy seed chicken casserole, buttered corn, garden salad, garlic bread and citrus fruit salad or Texas sheet cake.
Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or Italian beef, seasoned spinach, beets, whole-grain hot roll and warm spiced peaches or peach pie.
Friday: Fish sandwich or smothered bratwurst, baked beans, seasoned potato wedges, coleslaw, whole-grain bun and emerald isle dessert.
Monday: Salisbury steak or honey-mustard chicken, mashed potatoes, California veggies, whole-grain roll and applesauce or assorted ice cream.
Tuesday: Taco salad or breaded pork fritter, rice, black beans and corn and blushing pears or cheesecake.
Wednesday: BBQ pork wandwich or fish sandwich, baked beans, broccoli with cheese and sliced apples or apple pie.
Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or potato soup, green beans, carrots, cornbread or crackers and pineapple tidbits.
Friday: Fried or baked fish or sloppy Joes with bun, Tater Tots, coleslaw, cornbread and peaches or peach crisp.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.