All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
featuresJuly 11, 2020

Senior Center Menus for July 13 through 17

Senior centers are open for carryout and delivery only. Monday: Apicot-glazed turkey slice or beef liver and onions, seasoned carrots, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free apple crisp. Tuesday: Ham slice or roasted chicken thighs, scalloped potatoes, roasted Brussels sprouts, whole-grain hot roll, and pineapple with coconut or pineapple right-side-up cake...

Senior centers are open for carryout and delivery only.

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Apicot-glazed turkey slice or beef liver and onions, seasoned carrots, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free apple crisp.

Tuesday: Ham slice or roasted chicken thighs, scalloped potatoes, roasted Brussels sprouts, whole-grain hot roll, and pineapple with coconut or pineapple right-side-up cake.

Wednesday: Sausage mostaccioli, or poppy seed chicken casserole, buttered corn, garden salad, garlic bread and citrus fruit salad or Texas sheet cake.

Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or Italian beef, seasoned spinach, beets, whole-grain hot roll and warm spiced peaches or peach pie.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Friday: Fish sandwich or smothered bratwurst, baked beans, seasoned potato wedges, coleslaw, whole-grain bun and emerald isle dessert.

Jackson

Monday: Salisbury steak or honey-mustard chicken, mashed potatoes, California veggies, whole-grain roll and applesauce or assorted ice cream.

Tuesday: Taco salad or breaded pork fritter, rice, black beans and corn and blushing pears or cheesecake.

Wednesday: BBQ pork wandwich or fish sandwich, baked beans, broccoli with cheese and sliced apples or apple pie.

Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or potato soup, green beans, carrots, cornbread or crackers and pineapple tidbits.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or sloppy Joes with bun, Tater Tots, coleslaw, cornbread and peaches or peach crisp.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
featuresJuly 27
Stay away from this
featuresJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
featuresJuly 27
Reflections on the death of Jerome 'Dizzy' Dean
featuresJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Captured on Film
featuresJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
featuresJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
featuresJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
featuresJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
featuresJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
featuresJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Captured on film 7-20-24
featuresJuly 20
Captured on film 7-20-24
Wasson column 7-20-24: God is in control
featuresJuly 20
Wasson column 7-20-24: God is in control
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy