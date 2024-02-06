Senior Center Menus for July 12-16

Cape Girardeau Senior Center is open for carryout and delivery only.

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Hot ham and cheese on bun or beef Tater Tot casserole, baked beans, steamed squash, whole-grain bun or bread slice and chilled diced pears or cookies & cream.

Tuesday: Italian beef on bun or roasted chicken thighs, spinach salad, mixed vegetables, whole-grain bun or hot roll and fresh melon or brownie.

Wednesday: Mushroom chopped steak or chicken livers, mashed potatoes, California-blend veggies, whole-grain hot roll and chilled peaches or lemonade cake.

Thursday: Chicken and dressing or cabbage roll with potatoes, green beans, creamed corn, whole-grain hot roll and cinnamon applesauce or apple pie.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or jumbo corn dog, au gratin potatoes, tomato and cucumber salaed, whole-grain bread and chilled fruit cocktail or sweet treat dessert.