Senior Center Menus for July 12-16

Cape Girardeau Senior Center is open for carryout and delivery only.
Monday: Hot ham and cheese on bun or beef Tater Tot casserole, baked beans, steamed squash, whole-grain bun or bread slice and chilled diced pears or cookies & cream.
Tuesday: Italian beef on bun or roasted chicken thighs, spinach salad, mixed vegetables, whole-grain bun or hot roll and fresh melon or brownie.
Wednesday: Mushroom chopped steak or chicken livers, mashed potatoes, California-blend veggies, whole-grain hot roll and chilled peaches or lemonade cake.
Thursday: Chicken and dressing or cabbage roll with potatoes, green beans, creamed corn, whole-grain hot roll and cinnamon applesauce or apple pie.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or jumbo corn dog, au gratin potatoes, tomato and cucumber salaed, whole-grain bread and chilled fruit cocktail or sweet treat dessert.
Monday: Ham slie or Polish sausage, black-eyed peas, kraut, baby carrots, hot roll and ice cream or pineapple tidbits.
Tuesday: Honey-mustard chicken or corn dog, scalloped potatoes, seasoned broccoli, hot roll and apple crisp or sliced apples.
Wednesday: Chicken Parmesan or stuffed peppers with pasta, garden salad, Italian-blend vegetables, garlic bread and Mandarin oranges.
Thursday: Taco salad or chicken sandwich, lettuce salad, refried beans, corn, tortilla chips and pudding or applesauce.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or brat with peppers and onions on bun, baked beans, spinach salad, cornbread and pears.
Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.
