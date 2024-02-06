Senior Center Menus for July 11 through 15

Monday: Meatballs or sweet and sour chicken, brown rice, peas and carrots, season cauliflower, whole-grain bread slice and chilled apricots or pudding with a cookie.
Tuesday: Pulled pork or beef taco, sweet potato fries, garden salad, whole-grain bun or taco shell and tropical fruit or banana cake.
Wednesday: Sub sandwich and potato chips or chicken casserole, green pea salad, cucumbers and onions, whole-grain bun or bread slice and banana or lemon cake.
Thursday: Barbecued chicken or Polish sausage, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grainhot roll and sugar-free pear crisp or peach pie.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or chicken sandwich, potato wedges, seasoned pinto beans, whole-grain bread slice or bun and pineapple tidbits or black forest cake.
Monday: Sloppy Joe on bun or chicken fritter, Tater Tots, broccoli, hot roll and pineapple tidbits or ice cream.
Tuesday: Fish sandwich on bun or beef ravioli, three-bean salad, baby carrots, hot roll and apricots.
Wednesday: Pork loin chop or cheeseburger on bun, scalloped potatoes, cauliflower, hot roll and peach crisp.
Thursday: Boneless chicken breast or pork fritter, dressing, corn, green beans, hot roll and cinnamon applesauce.
Friday: Fried or baked fish or pulled pork on bun, baked potato, spinach, cornbread and blushing pears or brownie.
Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.