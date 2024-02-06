All sections
FeaturesJuly 8, 2023

Senior Center Menus for July 10-14

Monday: Scambled eggs and sausage patty or chicken tenders, hashbrowns with onions, biscuit and gravy, blushing bananas and orange juice. Tuesday: Loaded macho nachos with tortilla chips or lemon pepper chicken with rice pilaf, black beans and corn and citrus fruit or cinnamon roll...

Cape Griardeau/Scott City

Monday: Scambled eggs and sausage patty or chicken tenders, hashbrowns with onions, biscuit and gravy, blushing bananas and orange juice.

Tuesday: Loaded macho nachos with tortilla chips or lemon pepper chicken with rice pilaf, black beans and corn and citrus fruit or cinnamon roll.

Wednesday: Oven-fried chicken or chopped steak with mushroom gravy, mashed potatoes, California-blend veggies, hot roll and mixed berry crisp or chocolate cake.

Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or beef stroganoff with noodles, green beans almondine, glazed carrots, hot roll and chilled pears or iced carrot cake.

Friday: Fish sandwich on bun or meat and cheese pizza, Tater Tots, cucumbers and onions and mixed fruit dessert or pineapple cake.

Jackson

Monday: Pepper steak or egg roll, mashed potatoes, spinach, hot roll and peaches or ice cream.

Tuesday: Ham and beans or cheeseburger, Tater Tots, sliced tomatoes, cole slaw, cornbread and Mandarin oranges.

Wednesday: Cheddar chicken broccoli or brats on bun, carrots, spinach salad and pears or peach cobbler.

Thursday: Taco salad or sloppy Joe on bun, black beans and corn, potato wedges, tortilla chips and citrus salad.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or stuffer peppers, baked potato, cole slaw, cornbread and mixed fruit.

Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.

Community
Stay away from this

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

