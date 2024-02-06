Senior Center Menus for July 10-14

Monday: Scambled eggs and sausage patty or chicken tenders, hashbrowns with onions, biscuit and gravy, blushing bananas and orange juice.
Tuesday: Loaded macho nachos with tortilla chips or lemon pepper chicken with rice pilaf, black beans and corn and citrus fruit or cinnamon roll.
Wednesday: Oven-fried chicken or chopped steak with mushroom gravy, mashed potatoes, California-blend veggies, hot roll and mixed berry crisp or chocolate cake.
Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or beef stroganoff with noodles, green beans almondine, glazed carrots, hot roll and chilled pears or iced carrot cake.
Friday: Fish sandwich on bun or meat and cheese pizza, Tater Tots, cucumbers and onions and mixed fruit dessert or pineapple cake.
Monday: Pepper steak or egg roll, mashed potatoes, spinach, hot roll and peaches or ice cream.
Tuesday: Ham and beans or cheeseburger, Tater Tots, sliced tomatoes, cole slaw, cornbread and Mandarin oranges.
Wednesday: Cheddar chicken broccoli or brats on bun, carrots, spinach salad and pears or peach cobbler.
Thursday: Taco salad or sloppy Joe on bun, black beans and corn, potato wedges, tortilla chips and citrus salad.
Friday: Fried or baked fish or stuffer peppers, baked potato, cole slaw, cornbread and mixed fruit.
Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.
