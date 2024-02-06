Senior Center Menus for July 10-14

Cape Griardeau/Scott City

Monday: Scambled eggs and sausage patty or chicken tenders, hashbrowns with onions, biscuit and gravy, blushing bananas and orange juice.

Tuesday: Loaded macho nachos with tortilla chips or lemon pepper chicken with rice pilaf, black beans and corn and citrus fruit or cinnamon roll.

Wednesday: Oven-fried chicken or chopped steak with mushroom gravy, mashed potatoes, California-blend veggies, hot roll and mixed berry crisp or chocolate cake.

Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or beef stroganoff with noodles, green beans almondine, glazed carrots, hot roll and chilled pears or iced carrot cake.

Friday: Fish sandwich on bun or meat and cheese pizza, Tater Tots, cucumbers and onions and mixed fruit dessert or pineapple cake.