Senior Center menus for July 1-5

Tuesday: Spaghetti, Italian vegetables, corn, garlic roll and peach crisp.

Wednesday: Picnic day: Cheeseburger on bun, potato salad, baked beans and ice cream.

Thursday and Friday: Closed for Fourth of July.

Jackson

Monday: Chicken and dumplings or shepherd's pie, green beans, pickled beets, whole-grain bread and applesauce or assorted ice cream.

Tuesday: BBQ chicken or breaded pork fritter, long-grain rice, peas and carrots, buttered biscuits and peaches or peach pie.

Wednesday: Baked or fried fish or hot dog on bun, pinto beans, tater tots, vinegar coleslaw, cornbread and pears of birthday cake.

Thursday and Friday: Closed for Fourth of July.