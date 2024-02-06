Senior Center menus for July 1-5

Monday: Glazed chicken breast or ham slice, baked sweet potato, steamed squash, whole-grain bread slice and sugar-free pear crisp or iced cherry cake.
Tuesday: BBQ chicken or Italian beef, potato salad, breaded tomatoes, whole-grain hot roll or bun and spiced peaches or blackberry cobbler.
Wednesday: Meatloaf or Polish sausage with kraut, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and warm apples with raisins or apple pie.
Thursday and Friday: Closed for Fourth of July.
Monday: Glazed ham, yam patty, cauliflower, hot roll and cinnamon apples.
Tuesday: Spaghetti, Italian vegetables, corn, garlic roll and peach crisp.
Wednesday: Picnic day: Cheeseburger on bun, potato salad, baked beans and ice cream.
Thursday and Friday: Closed for Fourth of July.
Jackson
Monday: Chicken and dumplings or shepherd's pie, green beans, pickled beets, whole-grain bread and applesauce or assorted ice cream.
Tuesday: BBQ chicken or breaded pork fritter, long-grain rice, peas and carrots, buttered biscuits and peaches or peach pie.
Wednesday: Baked or fried fish or hot dog on bun, pinto beans, tater tots, vinegar coleslaw, cornbread and pears of birthday cake.
Thursday and Friday: Closed for Fourth of July.
