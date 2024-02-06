All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
FeaturesJune 29, 2019

Senior Center menus for July 1-5

Monday: Glazed chicken breast or ham slice, baked sweet potato, steamed squash, whole-grain bread slice and sugar-free pear crisp or iced cherry cake. Tuesday: BBQ chicken or Italian beef, potato salad, breaded tomatoes, whole-grain hot roll or bun and spiced peaches or blackberry cobbler...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Glazed chicken breast or ham slice, baked sweet potato, steamed squash, whole-grain bread slice and sugar-free pear crisp or iced cherry cake.

Tuesday: BBQ chicken or Italian beef, potato salad, breaded tomatoes, whole-grain hot roll or bun and spiced peaches or blackberry cobbler.

Wednesday: Meatloaf or Polish sausage with kraut, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and warm apples with raisins or apple pie.

Thursday and Friday: Closed for Fourth of July.

Chaffee

Monday: Glazed ham, yam patty, cauliflower, hot roll and cinnamon apples.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Tuesday: Spaghetti, Italian vegetables, corn, garlic roll and peach crisp.

Wednesday: Picnic day: Cheeseburger on bun, potato salad, baked beans and ice cream.

Thursday and Friday: Closed for Fourth of July.

Jackson

Monday: Chicken and dumplings or shepherd's pie, green beans, pickled beets, whole-grain bread and applesauce or assorted ice cream.

Tuesday: BBQ chicken or breaded pork fritter, long-grain rice, peas and carrots, buttered biscuits and peaches or peach pie.

Wednesday: Baked or fried fish or hot dog on bun, pinto beans, tater tots, vinegar coleslaw, cornbread and pears of birthday cake.

Thursday and Friday: Closed for Fourth of July.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
CommunityOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
Reflections on the death of Jerome 'Dizzy' Dean

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
FeaturesJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
FeaturesJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Captured on film 7-20-24
FeaturesJuly 20
Captured on film 7-20-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy