Senior Center Menus for Jan. 8 through 12

Monday: Honey garlic meatballs or sweet and sour chicken, buttered noodles, steamed carrots, seasoned cauliflower, whole-grain bread and pears or brownies.
Tuesday: Crispy-baked chicken or country-fried steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, mixed veggies, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free warm apples and raisins or iced cake.
Wednesday: Unstuffed pepper casserole or barbecue riblet on bun, Parmesan peas, yellow squash, whole-grain hot roll or bun and Mandarin oranges or gooey butter cake.
Thursday: Oven-fried chicken or ham casserole, dressing, green beans, sweet potatoes, whole-grain hot roll and spiced peaches or pumpkin bar.
Friday: Skillet corn chowder with 1/2 sandwich or fried fish and hushpuppies, seasoned broccoli, coleslaw, whole-grain bread and sugar-free banana pudding or regular banana pudding with cookies.
Monday: Cheeseburger or chicken sandwich, baked beans, coleslaw and Mandarin oranges or ice cream.
Tuesday: Baked chicken or barbecue riblet, California-blend veggies, rice, peas, roll and warm apples with raisins.
Wednesday: Ham and beans or hot dog on bun, Tater Tots, stewed tomatoes, cornbread and peaches.
Thursday: Beefy macaroni or enchiladas, garden salad, corn, roll and citrus salad.
Friday: Fried or baked fish or chicken sandwich, glazed carrots, Lima beans, hushpuppies and Jell-O with pears.
Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.