Senior Center Menus for Jan. 8 through 12

Cape Girardeau/ Scott City

Monday: Honey garlic meatballs or sweet and sour chicken, buttered noodles, steamed carrots, seasoned cauliflower, whole-grain bread and pears or brownies.

Tuesday: Crispy-baked chicken or country-fried steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, mixed veggies, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free warm apples and raisins or iced cake.

Wednesday: Unstuffed pepper casserole or barbecue riblet on bun, Parmesan peas, yellow squash, whole-grain hot roll or bun and Mandarin oranges or gooey butter cake.

Thursday: Oven-fried chicken or ham casserole, dressing, green beans, sweet potatoes, whole-grain hot roll and spiced peaches or pumpkin bar.

Friday: Skillet corn chowder with 1/2 sandwich or fried fish and hushpuppies, seasoned broccoli, coleslaw, whole-grain bread and sugar-free banana pudding or regular banana pudding with cookies.