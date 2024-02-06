Senior Center menus for Jan. 6 through 10

Monday: Pepper steak or breaded pork loin, baked potato, seasoned broccoli, whole-grain bread and fruit cocktail or iced pumpkin bar.
Tuesday: Oven-fried chicken or kettle beef, mashed potatoes, vegetable medley, whole-grain hot roll and cinnamon applesauce or cinnamon-swirl cake.
Wednesday: Tacos or ham and cheese on croissant, black beans and corn, whole-grain fiesta rice and tropical fruit or cheesecake.
Thursday: Chicken and dressing or Reuben casserole, sweet potatoes, Lima beans and sugar-free peach crisp or peach pie.
Friday: Fish sandwich or patty melt, baked beans, coleslaw, whole-grain bun or bread slice and mixed fruit dessert or banana cake.
Monday: Pork chop, yam patties, California vegetables, wheat bread and spice apples or apple cake.
Tuesday: Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, country vegetable, wheat roll and blushing pears.
Wednesday: Glazed ham, black-eyed peas, spinach, hot roll and pineapple or Elvis Presley cake.
Thursday: Oven-fried chicken, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, hot roll and peach crisp.
Friday: Hearty chili, peanut butter sandwich on wheat bread, baked potato, crackers and orange delite.
Jackson
Monday: Sliced pineapple ham or Polish sausage, mashed potatoes, black-eyed peas, sauerkraut, whole-grain roll and pineapple tidbits or assorted ice cream.
Tuesday: Chili with beef and beans or chicken noodle soup, 1/2 peanut butter sandwich, tater tots and Mandarin oranges or apple pie.
Wednesday: Oven-baked chicken or country-fried steak, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, whole-grain roll and peaches or peach crisp.
Thursday: Salisbury steak or chicken fritters, baked potato, winter-blend veggies, whole-grain roll and blushing pears.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or BBQ pork on bun, sweet potatoes, California-blend vegetables, cornbread and applesauce or cheesecake.
