Senior Center menus for Jan. 6 through 10

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Pepper steak or breaded pork loin, baked potato, seasoned broccoli, whole-grain bread and fruit cocktail or iced pumpkin bar.

Tuesday: Oven-fried chicken or kettle beef, mashed potatoes, vegetable medley, whole-grain hot roll and cinnamon applesauce or cinnamon-swirl cake.

Wednesday: Tacos or ham and cheese on croissant, black beans and corn, whole-grain fiesta rice and tropical fruit or cheesecake.

Thursday: Chicken and dressing or Reuben casserole, sweet potatoes, Lima beans and sugar-free peach crisp or peach pie.

Friday: Fish sandwich or patty melt, baked beans, coleslaw, whole-grain bun or bread slice and mixed fruit dessert or banana cake.

Chaffee

Monday: Pork chop, yam patties, California vegetables, wheat bread and spice apples or apple cake.

Tuesday: Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, country vegetable, wheat roll and blushing pears.