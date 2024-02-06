All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
featuresJanuary 29, 2022
Senior Center Menus for Jan. 31 through Feb. 4
Monday: Ham and beans or country-fried steak with potatoes, zucchini and tomatoes, seasoned spinach, cornbread or biscuit and mixed fruit or iced spice cake. Tuesday: Chicken strips with seasoned potato wedges or beef and noodles, seasoned baby carrots, whole-grain bread and banana or poor man's peach cobbler...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Ham and beans or country-fried steak with potatoes, zucchini and tomatoes, seasoned spinach, cornbread or biscuit and mixed fruit or iced spice cake.

Tuesday: Chicken strips with seasoned potato wedges or beef and noodles, seasoned baby carrots, whole-grain bread and banana or poor man's peach cobbler.

Wednesday: Layered Italian pasta casserole or chicken cordon bleu casserole, buttered corn, lettuce salad, whole-grain garlic bread and tropical fruit or chocolate cream pie.

Thursday: Salisbury steak or chicken supreme, mashed potatoes, California-blend vegetables, whole-grain hot roll and baked apples and raisins or iced applesauce cake.

Friday: Beef vegetable soup with half pimento cheese sandwich or fried fish with hush puppies, baked mixed beans, vinegar slaw, whole-grain crackers and chilled peaches or pudding and cookies.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Jackson

Monday: Meatballs with gravy or brat on bun, mashed potatoes, vegetable blend, hot roll and pears or ice cream.

Tuesday: Chili with beef and beans or chicken noodle soup, peanut butter sandwich, baked potato, crackers and pudding or peaches.

Wednesday: Pork loin or egg roll, spinach salad, scalloped potatoes, hot roll and pineapple.

Thursday: Country steak or chicken sandwich on bun, mashed potatoes, California-blend veggies, hot roll and Mandarin oranges.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or barbecue pork sandwich, baked beans, coleslaw, hot roll and pears or birthday cake.

Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
featuresJuly 27
Stay away from this
featuresJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
featuresJuly 27
Reflections on the death of Jerome 'Dizzy' Dean
featuresJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Story Links
Feedback Form
Related
Captured on Film
featuresJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
featuresJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
featuresJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
featuresJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
featuresJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
featuresJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Lincoln history column 7-20-24: Pie prank leads to shots fired
featuresJuly 20
Lincoln history column 7-20-24: Pie prank leads to shots fired
Horrell column 7-20-24: A strange looking insect
featuresJuly 20
Horrell column 7-20-24: A strange looking insect
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy