Senior Center Menus for Jan. 31 through Feb. 4

Monday: Ham and beans or country-fried steak with potatoes, zucchini and tomatoes, seasoned spinach, cornbread or biscuit and mixed fruit or iced spice cake.
Tuesday: Chicken strips with seasoned potato wedges or beef and noodles, seasoned baby carrots, whole-grain bread and banana or poor man's peach cobbler.
Wednesday: Layered Italian pasta casserole or chicken cordon bleu casserole, buttered corn, lettuce salad, whole-grain garlic bread and tropical fruit or chocolate cream pie.
Thursday: Salisbury steak or chicken supreme, mashed potatoes, California-blend vegetables, whole-grain hot roll and baked apples and raisins or iced applesauce cake.
Friday: Beef vegetable soup with half pimento cheese sandwich or fried fish with hush puppies, baked mixed beans, vinegar slaw, whole-grain crackers and chilled peaches or pudding and cookies.
Monday: Meatballs with gravy or brat on bun, mashed potatoes, vegetable blend, hot roll and pears or ice cream.
Tuesday: Chili with beef and beans or chicken noodle soup, peanut butter sandwich, baked potato, crackers and pudding or peaches.
Wednesday: Pork loin or egg roll, spinach salad, scalloped potatoes, hot roll and pineapple.
Thursday: Country steak or chicken sandwich on bun, mashed potatoes, California-blend veggies, hot roll and Mandarin oranges.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or barbecue pork sandwich, baked beans, coleslaw, hot roll and pears or birthday cake.
Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.