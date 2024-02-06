Senior Center Menus for Jan. 31 through Feb. 4

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Ham and beans or country-fried steak with potatoes, zucchini and tomatoes, seasoned spinach, cornbread or biscuit and mixed fruit or iced spice cake.

Tuesday: Chicken strips with seasoned potato wedges or beef and noodles, seasoned baby carrots, whole-grain bread and banana or poor man's peach cobbler.

Wednesday: Layered Italian pasta casserole or chicken cordon bleu casserole, buttered corn, lettuce salad, whole-grain garlic bread and tropical fruit or chocolate cream pie.

Thursday: Salisbury steak or chicken supreme, mashed potatoes, California-blend vegetables, whole-grain hot roll and baked apples and raisins or iced applesauce cake.

Friday: Beef vegetable soup with half pimento cheese sandwich or fried fish with hush puppies, baked mixed beans, vinegar slaw, whole-grain crackers and chilled peaches or pudding and cookies.