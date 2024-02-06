All sections
FeaturesJanuary 28, 2023

Senior Center Menus for Jan. 30 through Feb. 3

Monday: Beefy macaroni casserole or smothered chicken with potatoes, California-blend veggies, green peas and sugar-free apple crisp or cook's choice dessert. Tuesday: Chicken Parmesan with pasta or stuff bell pepper casserole, mixed vegetables, lettuce salad, whole-grain bread slice and tropical fruit dessert or banana pudding with cookies...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Beefy macaroni casserole or smothered chicken with potatoes, California-blend veggies, green peas and sugar-free apple crisp or cook's choice dessert.

Tuesday: Chicken Parmesan with pasta or stuff bell pepper casserole, mixed vegetables, lettuce salad, whole-grain bread slice and tropical fruit dessert or banana pudding with cookies.

Wednesday: Ham and beans or French dip sandwich, oven-fried potatoes with onions, stewed tomatoes, cornbread or whole-grain bun and cottage cheese with peaches or almond cake.

Thursday: Pork roast or chopped steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and pineapple chunks or German chocolate cake

Friday: Vegetable beef soup with toasted cheese sandwich or fried fish and fries, coleslaw, pickled beets, whole-grain bread and mixed fruit dessert or blonde brownie.

Jackson

Monday: Ground-beef stroganoff served over noodles or chicken casserole, peas and carrots, broccoli, hot roll and mixed fruit or ice cream.

Tuesday: Kettle beef or chicken cordon bleu, mashed potatoes, zucchini and tomatoes, hot roll and Mandarin oranges or ice cream.

Wednesday: Ham and beans or cheeseburger, baby bakers, stewed tomatoes, cornbread and pineapple.

Thursday: Meatloaf or chicken tenders, mashed potatoes, green beans, hot roll and peaches.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or pulled pork on bun, baked beans, coleslaw, cornbread and Mandarin oranges or birthday cake.

Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.

Community
